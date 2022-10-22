Allie M. Byram
Allie M. Byram, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
She was born in Murray, Kentucky, Jan. 27, 1936, to Troy Vance and Elaine (Walker) Vance. Mrs. Byram retired from Bell South in 1994, and after her retirement later was employed at Walmart in Murray. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Vance.
Survivors include her husband, David Byram Jr. of Murray; sister-in-law, Sue Vance of Murray; two nieces, Anita Crass and husband Mark and Mary Dick and husband Todd; one nephew, Mike Vance and wife Jean all of Murray; 18 great-nieces and nephews; as well as several cousins.
A funeral service will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church with Phillip Bazzell and Darrell Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the funeral on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Sugar Creek Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Murdock
Gary Murdock, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born April 22, 1964, in Murray and was the co-owner and operator of the Crew Hair Salon in Murray. He was a member and former deacon of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Murdock; paternal grandparents, Forest and Pearl Rice Murdock; as well as his maternal grandparents, Troy and Tyline Fulks Birdsong.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Murdock of Murray; partner, Joe Cowley of Murray; four sisters, Tonya Estes of Marshall County, Nancy Overbey (Mickey), Brenda Luther (Morris), and Rayann Butterworth all of Murray; five nieces and four nephews, Tylena Estes, Tanner Estes, Brian Overbey (Lee), Kyle Overbey, Chance Overbey Wilson (Matt), Leanne Luther Gibbs (Todd), Ellyn Luther Strickland (Charlie), Lake Butterworth, Olivia Butterworth all of Murray; four great-nieces and three great-nephews, Hunter Estes, Aiden Overbey, Audrey Overbey, Anderson Overbey, Lilah Gibbs, Shelli Gibbs and Emmianne Strickland all of Murray; two aunts, Betty Birdsong Stewart (Ronnie), and Carolyn Birdsong Meredith (David) of Cadiz.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Roger Polo officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to ABLE Youth, 2000 Mallory Lane, Suite 130-542, Franklin, Tennessee 37067 or the Soup for the Soul, PO Box 1001, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
