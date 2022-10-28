Linda Wilson
Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee.
Mrs. Wilson was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt.
She retired from the food service department at Murray State University, and was a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Wilson.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by two sons, Don Wilson and wife Lisa and Ronnie Wilson and wife Conda; and one granddaughter, Emily Wilson, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kenny Locke and Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in West Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Coldwater United Methodist Church, 8317 State Route 121 N., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.