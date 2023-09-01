Peter H. van Ameringen
Mr. Peter H. van Ameringen, 71 of Murray, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Peter was born in New Kensington, PA, raised in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL and lived most of his life in Murray, Kentucky. He had fond memories of his childhood in Florida and his summers which he spent in Murray with his beloved brother Frank visiting his grandparents, Graves and Nelle Hendon.
Peter graduated from Stanton Military Academy and then served in the United States Navy for six years. While stationed in the Philippines he met and married his wife, Espie. Together they had four beautiful children, Genia, Heidi, Amanda and Matthew. Peter’s family will always remember him for his love for the Lord, his love for his family, the most eloquent (and long-winded) prayers, his talent in the kitchen, and his love of lottery tickets.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents Peter James and Joanne van Ameringen, brother Frank and sister Melissa.
He is survived by wife Espie, daughters Genia and Heidi van Ameringen, daughter Amanda Butterworth and husband Matt, son Matthew van Ameringen and wife Alex, and three grandchildren Riley, Hazel and Lincoln, his littlest hearts whom he loved very much.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Peter van Ameringen is set for 1 pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Ricky Cunningham will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm at the funeral home.
