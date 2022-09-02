James Robert Cole
Mr. James Robert Cole, 80. of Calvert City, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1941, in Murray, Kentuck,y to the late Noel Cole and Nell Swift Cole. He retired as a brick mason after 50 years, had a love for music and was an avid musician. He was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Don Cole and grandson Titus Cole.
Survivors include his wife, Patty Cole; three daughters, Jean Robinson, Connie Shultz and Karen Hayes; one son, Jimmy Cole and wife Christa; one sister, Carolyn Tatum; sister-in-law Flo Cole; seven grandchildren, Taylor Robinson, Heather Lowery, Rachel Wilson, Sarah Walker, Amanda Stone, Austin Feagin and Talon Cole: also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren, Madison, Savannah, Gabriel, Adrian, Aiden, Chloe, Caleb, Emma, Kinzie, Josh, Aimee, Haelie and Sunya.
His wishes were to donate his body to medical school. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Robert Hiram Madden
Robert Hiram Madden, 80, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, at his residence.
He retired after 36 years with Emerson Electric in Paris and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Robert was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Cunningham, Kentucky, to the late James Madden and the late Mary Ernestine Reed Madden.
He was married Dec. 18, 1970, to Marie Overby Madden, who survives, of Big Sandy, Tennessee.
Along with his wife, he is also survived by two children, Les (Beth) Madden of Hazel, Kentucky, and Sharon Madden of Paris, Tennessee; three brothers, Randal Madden of Alabama, Jackie Madden of Cottage Grove, Tennessee and Rickie Madden of Paris, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Caleb (Nicole) McMackin, Brooke Hopkins (Dustin Cole), Kati Madden (Jake Baker), Brianna (Garret) Hunter, Hannah (Seth) Harrell, Kendall Wheeler, Draken Mayo, and Alan Mayo; five great-grandchildren, Ellie McMackin, Chloe McMackin, Bentley Hopkins, Maverick Cole and Theodore Hunter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Anita Roberts; and one brother, James Madden.
Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street/PO Box 788, Paris, TN 38242. The body is to be cremated with no public services planned at this time.
Herbert B. Camp
Mr. Herbert B. Camp, 96, of Camden, Tennessee died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Funeral arrangements are currently incomplete at this time at Imes Funeral Home and Crematory. Join family and friends in honoring Camp’s life by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Mae (Landers) Smith
Mrs. Gertrude “Trudy” Mae (Landers) Smith, 86, of Benton, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time at Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Benton.
Patricia J. Retoff
Mrs. Patricia J. Retoff, 72, of Benton, Kentucky, (Jonathan Community) died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time at Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Benton.