Blondie G. McClure
Blondie G. McClure, 88 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Born Feb. 25, 1934, in Murray, he was the son of Fred and May (Vaughn) McClure.
He was a retired carpenter and rental property owner. He honorably served his country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Velma Wisehart, Kynois McClure, Floyd McClure, C.W. McClure, Sadie Carson and Mary Kinsolving.
Mr. McClure is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frankie (Miller) McClure of Murray; daughter, Angie Lovett of Hazel; his grandchildren, Josh (Andrea) Lovett of Grand Rivers, Jacob (Kayla) Lovett of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Katie Neihoff of Elizabethtown; granddaughter-in-law, Tammy Lovett of Murray; four great-grandchildren, Aidan Lovett, Millie Jo Lovett, Fynlee Lovett and Eli Lovett.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen and Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be after 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Tammy Lovett, 300 Woodlawn, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Johnny Harold Wilson
Johnny Harold Wilson, 79, of Puryear, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at AHC Paris in Paris, TN.
Mr. Wilson was born on July 18, 1943 in Murray, KY to the late Olice and Lois Maupin Wilson. He graduated from Murray High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He was of Baptist faith. Johnny loved to fish, dive and play golf. Mr. Wilson was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Olean Butterworth and Patricia Scott.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 50 years, Mrs. Jo Wilson of Puryear; sons, Jamie Wilson and wife, Ann of Advance, NC and Jackie Hale of Murray; a daughter, Teresa Middleton and husband, Ricky of Puryear; grandchildren, Abby Wilson and Kate Wilson of North Carolina, Brandy Pickard of Murray, Traci Middleton and husband, Chris Donnelly of Puryear; great grandchildren, Ellie Donnelly, Katelyn Pickard, Wyatt Pickard, Ruby King as well as several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service honoring the life of Mr. Johnny H. Wilson is set for 10 AM on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Murray Memorial Gardens. John Dale will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Johnny H. Wilson by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
