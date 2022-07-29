Gerald T. Parker
Gerald T. Parker, 86 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
He was Oct. 8, 1935, in Murray, to R. Don Parker and Anna M. Barrow Parker.
He was a graduate of Murray Training School Class of 1953 and later graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Engineering Class of 1963 with an electrical engineering degree and majored in mathematics, physics and psychology, and a minor in chemistry. He also was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Officer Candidate School in 1963 and the U.S. Naval Destroyer School Class of 1967. He retired as a Lt. Commander from the U.S. Navy, serving from 1953-1974 in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He served proudly aboard the USS Prairie, USS Sperry, USS Lexington, USS Tattnall and USS Perkins. He was a former long-term member of Oaks Country Club, and loved his family with all his heart and all things golf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bronda Sue Lockhart Parker, who died March 6, 2019; and by two brothers, Max Dale Parker and Rob Wayne Parker.
Mr. Parker is survived by one daughter, Sharon Lynn Parker Boulton and husband Jon of Paducah; one son, Thomas Ray Parker and wife Lori of Powder Springs, Georgia; one sister, Kathye Fostine Parker Green and husband Clifford of Rockvale, Tennessee; one brother, Larry Gene Parker and wife Judy of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Jason Thomas Goodyke and wife Detreous of Paducah, Ryan Thomas Parker and wife Jennifer of Kennesaw, Georgia, Patricia Lynn Horsley and husband Danny of Hiram, Georgia, Brandon Ray Parker and Ocoee of Roswell, Georgia, and Mallory Kate Strickland and husband Todd of Dallas, Georgia; and 16 great-grandchildren, Azlyn Michelle Goodyke, Preston Jay Goodkye, Makayla Noel Parker, Savannah Grace Parker, Peyton Catherine Parker, Holton James Thomas Parker, Saylor Faith Parker, Adam Lee Horsley, Anna Elise Horsley, Emma Rose Horsley, Sophie Lynne Parker, Maddie Rae Parker, Zoey Lane Parker, Price Kingsley Strickland, Tripp Thomas Strickland and Lacy Kate Strickland.
A graveside service with full military honors will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Danny Horsley officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Sydney Hubbard
Ms. Sydney Hubbard, age 26 of Murray, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, KY.
Sydney was born on April 12, 1996 in Murray, KY to Patrick Hubbard and Melissa Duffy. She was a 2014 graduate of Murray High School and went on to attend Murray State University. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist in Hopkinsville. Sydney will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Hubbard II and grandfathers, JT Duffy, Jr., OD Hubbard as well as her uncle, Eric Hubbard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Melissa Duffy of Murray; father, Patrick Hubbard of Mississippi; a brother, Jorden Duffy of Murray; sisters, Taelyn Duffy of Murray, Megan Hubbard of California, Keelei Hubbard of Frankfort, KY; grandmothers, Glenda Duffy of Paducah, Girtharee Hubbard of Mt. Olive, Mississippi; her uncle, Kareem Duffy and wife, Cami of Murray; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Gizmo.
The funeral service for Sydney Hubbard is set for 1 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 11 AM - 1 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel.
Eva Sue Munley
Eva Sue Munley, 72, of Benton, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Mattie Frances Singleton
Mattie Frances Singleton, 76, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.