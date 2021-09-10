Billie N. Galloway
Billie N. Galloway, 95, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 9, 1926, in Murray, Kentucky, to Scudder and Rela Galloway.
He worked at Tappan Stove Company in Murray until the plant closed, and later retired from Fisher Price in Murray. He was a member of the Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276 F&AM for 71 years and held the honor of being the oldest member. He was also the oldest member of Temple Hill Community Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. During his retirement he enjoyed the art of woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jetta Houston and Valley Miller; three brothers, Alvah Galloway, Bill Galloway and Taz Galloway; and one grandson, David Roberts.
Billie is survived by his wife of 75 years, Virginia Williams Galloway of Almo, whom he married May 4, 1946 in Corinth, Mississippi; one daughter, Donna Roberts and husband Larry of Almo; one son, Bobby Galloway and wife Beverly of Murray; three grandchildren, Michael Galloway, John Galloway and Kimberly Roberts; one great -grandson, Jake Galloway; two nephews, Danny Galloway and Ned Galloway; and three nieces, Ava Galloway, Toni Brehler and Kate Eldridge.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services wiith Kendrick Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill Cemetery. No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Temple Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Warren Hopkins, 405 Maple St., Suite B., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Frank English
Frank English, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died at his home Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
He was born Jan. 30, 1949, in Harrisburg, Illinois, to Wayne English and Jacqueline Clary English.
He retired from the Murray Fire Department as assistant chief after 22 years of service. He was of Methodist faith and was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam war.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike English.
Mr. English is survived by his wife, Judy English of Murray, whom he married Dec. 29, 1967, in Paducah, Kentucky; one son, Jeff English and wife Jenny of Dexter; and three grandchildren, Hannah Darnell and husband Ezra of Benton, Abby English and Emma English, both of Dexter.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Saint Louis, MO office, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, Saint Louis, MO 63127, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.