James “Buster” Layton Fox
James “Buster” Layton Fox, age 82, of Almo, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Mercy Health Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was born on May 31, 1938, between the lakes in Model, Tennessee. Buster, as he was known, was one of 10 children born to the late Clyde M. and Ruby Lorene Knight Fox.
He met Nancy Carolyn Kelley and they were married in Corinth, Mississippi in 1956. At the time of Nancy’s death, they had been married 54 years.
Buster was a loving and wonderful father to his daughters, Regina and Anna, as well as the best grandfather to Corey, Brandon and Miriam. Buster and Nancy welcomed many people into their home and hearts throughout the years and always treated everyone like family.
He proudly belonged to Iron Workers Local 66 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union in San Antonio, Texas. During slowdowns in iron working, he worked on construction and roofing jobs. He was injured on an iron working job in 1999, forcing him to retire after more than 35 years of working on projects throughout the US.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Carolyn Kelley Fox; two brothers, Edward Fox and Bobby Gene Fox and five sisters, Lucille Fox, Dorothy Fox Knott, Glora Faye Fox, Anna Mae Fox Hargrove and Linda Fox Faulkner Pepper.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Regina Fox Slaughter and husband John of Almo and Anna Fox of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren, Corey Slaughter of Germantown, Tennessee, Brandon Slaughter of Murray and Miriam Fox of San Antonio, Texas; one brother Charles Wayne Fox of Dickson, Tennessee; and one sister Ellon Hawkins and husband Wayne of Mayfield. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews that he adored and who adored him back.
Due to the current pandemic and concerns of the family, as well as restrictions, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to WATCH, Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Marshall County Funeral Home & Crematory Service in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Kelly Yoke
Robin Kelly Yoke, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died on, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
