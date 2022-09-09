Kentucky officials, residents and many from outside of our state’s borders turned their full attention to the desperate needs of our fellow Kentuckians when historic flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky in July.

Millions of donations poured in to aid in rescue and recovery efforts. Volunteers from far and wide traveled to the region and delivered vital supplies to residents cut off because of collapsed roads and bridges and seemingly never-ending mudslides. The reaction was none too different from the response following devastating tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky last December. Without a doubt, during times of need, Kentucky residents remain united.