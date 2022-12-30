It is that time again, when we make New Year’s resolutions that we hope will make us healthier or happier in the new year.
These usually involve such things as adding more fiber to our diet or pledging to improve our moral fiber by attending church, or resolving to be nicer to that brother-in-law who tells stupid jokes (and repeats himself endlessly) at family gatherings.
Maybe, as this is a political essay, it would be appropriate to suggest some New Year’s resolutions for our favorite political parties and voters. This could even be a bipartisan exercise, sparing no major group, starting with my own.
• To search for a younger version of Joe Biden. Where is the John Kennedy for our century?
• To set up food stands at our southern border. If we can’t stop the northern migration, at least we can feed people before sending them back home or to a camp.
• To revive Gerald Ford’s plan for reducing inflation. We will find all those 1975 WIN buttons (Whip Inflation Now) stored in a Washington warehouse.
• To deploy a new slogan (on a blue cap): MATA: Make America Truthful Again.
• To convince Chuck Schumer to stop doing that smirky half-smile when speaking at the Senate rostrum.
• To petition the Wizard of Oz to give Kevin McCarthy the courage needed by a Speaker of the House of Representatives.
• To persuade leaders of the NRA to return to being an organization for sportsmen and hunters instead of lobbyists for gun manufacturers.
• To mark the end of our relationship with Donald Trump by selling Camp David in Maryland and using the money to purchase Mar-A-Lago and make it the new presidential retreat, renaming it Camp Ego.
• To reward Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene for their loyal service to the Trumplican wing of the GOP by recommending their appointment as U.S. ambassadors to Lapland and Lower Slobbovia, respectively.
• To use funds currently being spent on Social Security payments and aid to Ukraine to reduce the national debt.
• To write frequent letters to the editor and point out on social media stupid ideas and comments made by extremists in both major parties.
• To help recruit the best people to become candidates for local and state election because we know that “all politics is local.”
• To vote early whenever possible and/or use mail ballots to keep states from removing these options.
• To engage our Republican and Democratic friends in serious conversations about serious issues, beginning with neutral statements like “Where can I get some of that medical marijuana?” or “How about them Cubbies!”
• To vote for whomever proposes serious measures to reduce gun violence in America.
• To vote for people who actually talk about real issues in their advertisements.
• To complain to our local TV stations when they run those disgusting negative political ads during our general elections; if enough of us do this, media outlets may establish new guidelines for political advertisements.
Finally, to all who have enjoyed these opinion pieces during the past year (which is not the same as agreeing with it), I wish you a happy and prosperous new year.
To those of you who find these essays regretfully wrong-headed or annoying, I will put you on my prayer list; may you too have a happy new year.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
