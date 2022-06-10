I thought of one of my college professors while writing this opinion piece this morning. He would often use the phrase, that we all need to do a “checkup from your neck-up.” For me, a young post-secondary student, it was mostly a catchy string of words that had little meaning. I just wanted to do the work and pass the class. But now in later years, phrases like this often pop into my memory as subconscious tidbits begging for attention.
I think it’s true in so many ways; we need a checkup from the neck up. Considering our mindset, our beliefs, is always important because after all, it becomes a guide for living. Not to mention, it adds to the collective intelligence of society. The war today is more about beliefs and values than anything. So, to compare against or to challenge ideologues with values seems our greatest challenge in our American culture. This isn’t just about right or wrong, but about which ideas counter freedom. In the end, the war of words, including redefining of words, create frustration and apathy.
Whether you are in Kentucky or Michigan, the east coast or west, a similar frustration, “a sour mood” is shared by Americans these Biden days, with “some of the highest levels of economic dissatisfaction in years.” As an example, I almost broke the community’s expectoration laws when I filled up with gas this week. My eyes darted back and forth from gallons to price watching price outpacing in double-time. Ninety-seven dollars! Ninety-seven dollars to fill up! Can you sense my sour mood?
Not surprisingly, a pessimism exists among Americans about our current political majority as outlined in a new Wall Street Journal-NORC Poll. “… the results suggest that Democrats, who control the White House and Congress, face a dispirited electorate heading into November’s elections. (But) Other pollsters say economic issues are the top concern for voters, and they are likely to hold the party in power accountable for high inflation that has made housing, groceries, gas, and other essentials more expensive.” (Wall Street Journal)
No matter what, we realize that President Biden inherited a robust economy, even with the advent of Covid, and now 83% of people surveyed describe the “state of the economy as poor or not so good.” In only a few months our great economy has turned into stagflation — what some have referred to as Bidenflation — even Biden’s own economists are warning of a possible recession, as the U.S. economy shrank last quarter.
We have all seen the news, an annual inflation rate of 8.3%, not seen in 40 years, has nearly 60% of people questioning whether the American dream is achievable. Obviously, lots of people have become pessimistic at our situation. So isn’t now a great time for a checkup from the neck up?
There is one thing certain, this survey and others like it confirm that the American people know the truth – that this inflationary crisis is the direct result of President Biden and the Democrats’ trillions in wasteful big-government spending. I don’t want to be pessimistic about our economy because I think it can be turned around with Republican leadership. But even Biden’s own economists are warning of a recession, as the U.S. economy shrank last quarter. So, call me a momentary realistic.
At this writing, gas prices are on a new high national average of $4.95, having hit a new record high each day 29 of the past 30 days. At least 16 states report gasoline prices are over $5 per gallon. Diesel is also at an all-time high of $5.70 per gallon.
Bottomline, I am convinced liberal politicians in Washington need to do a checkup from their neck up, but likely they will avoid the effort and keep on doing what they’ve always done, patting themselves on their bureaucratic backs. It isn’t difficult to figure out. There is a clear pattern where Democrats openly desire chaos to achieve control of the very issue at hand, be it inflation, the border, or a pandemic.
I’ll ask you, are you optimistic or pessimistic about America’s future, and why? If you would like to respond, send it to my email address listed under my name. I would ask only to be polite about your position.
The American people deserve far better than Biden’s failed agenda – that’s why, in November, they’ll elect Republicans up and down the ballot who will get the economy back on track. Head’s up!
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
