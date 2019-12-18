Recent news from Frankfort concerning actions taken by our outgoing and incoming governors amounts to a Christmas gift for felons and a lump of coal for the rest of us.
Outgoing governor Matt Bevin issued hundreds of last-minute pardons and commutations, including for several murderers and a child rapist. That is an outrage, and I join in the chorus of those condemning Bevin for these pardons. Bevin spoke of forgiveness and redemption, but this is a misplaced compassion for violent criminals. A politician spending other people’s money is a cheap version of charity. A politician offering forgiveness on behalf of crimes committed against others is even worse. It is not true forgiveness; it is a perversion. There is talk about amending the state constitution to limit the future power of governors to pardon. I support such a change.
I now turn the focus to our incoming governor, Andy Beshear. An article in the Dec. 11 edition of this newspaper reported on an inaugural pledge he made. He is quoted as saying that he would “sign an executive order restoring voting rights to over a hundred thousand” felons. A Dec. 14 article reported that this ended up being applied to “more than 140,000 non-violent offenders who have served their sentences.” The earlier article quoted Gov. Beshear saying that, “They deserve to participate in our great democracy.”
Why, may I ask, do they “deserve” this? They have not had their right to vote arbitrarily stripped from them. Instead, as a result of their own criminal violations, they have been convicted by juries. Those convictions are what have rightfully caused them to lose their right to vote. As noted by the article, these are “convicted felons who are currently disenfranchised under state law.”
Maybe Gov. Beshear should ask himself the following: Why should serious lawbreakers have the right to help elect those officials who will make and enforce society’s laws? He says, “My faith teaches me to treat others with dignity and respect.” Does that same respect apply to the law-abiding? Don’t we have the right not to have our votes diluted and negated by the votes of criminals?
Is Beshear’s pious talk a sincere statement of principle or simply cover for partisan interests? Maybe he thought the recent election was too close for comfort and he wants to pad the margins for the 2023 election. Consider that the certified results this year shows that 11,755 votes were cast for governor in Calloway County. Enfranchising 140,000 felons potentially negates the votes of nearly 12 Calloway Counties. The margin of victory in the governor’s race in Calloway County was 1,184 votes. The votes of 140,000 felons would nullify this margin 118 times.
Is this justice? No way. It will have a greater impact on Kentucky elections than the supposed meddling in U.S. elections by Vladimir Putin had. It is not a matter of civil rights, but rather of protecting the integrity of the electorate. I hope our state legislature overturns this executive order and clarifies state law to ensure that no Kentucky governor ever tries this again. Are you reading this, Stan Humphries and Larry Elkins? The time for action is now.
Keith A. York is a Murray resident, chemist, Murray State alumnus and political conservative independently sharing his views.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.