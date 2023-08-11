It’s a long way back, but let me remind you that Aristotle, the Father of Political Science, is credited with saying that “man is a political animal.” That word ‘political’ (or politic) comes from Aristotle’s attention to society living within the “Polis” (or city-state) dealing with the matters of the city, their residents, morality, and societal goings. His writings developed a whole new discipline.

Political scientists were crawling the grounds around St. Jerome Catholic Church this past weekend, watching with a keen eye and noting the happenings of the political animals in attendance. I’m sure Aristotle never intended a negative connotation when describing people as animals, though. “Politicks is the science of good sense,” is how Fisher Ames put it in an 1806 publication. Ames served in the first four federal Congresses. Good sense is what we all want from our elected officials.

