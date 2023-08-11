It’s a long way back, but let me remind you that Aristotle, the Father of Political Science, is credited with saying that “man is a political animal.” That word ‘political’ (or politic) comes from Aristotle’s attention to society living within the “Polis” (or city-state) dealing with the matters of the city, their residents, morality, and societal goings. His writings developed a whole new discipline.
Political scientists were crawling the grounds around St. Jerome Catholic Church this past weekend, watching with a keen eye and noting the happenings of the political animals in attendance. I’m sure Aristotle never intended a negative connotation when describing people as animals, though. “Politicks is the science of good sense,” is how Fisher Ames put it in an 1806 publication. Ames served in the first four federal Congresses. Good sense is what we all want from our elected officials.
So, let’s consider which politicians get the prize for the best oratorical zingers (making good sense) at St. Jerome’s 143rd Fancy Farm political picnic as Kentucky voters make sense of the messaging from rival party candidates seeking the state’s highest offices.
Aristotle’s scribe would have been quite busy with all the one-liners that punctuated opposing candidates’ and highlighted their shortcomings. There were plenty of barbs on each side, but Republicans take home the forensic blue ribbon for pointing out Democrats poor leadership record.
The stakes are high. Political observers, particularly those left-leaning ones, are looking at trends from Kentucky’s rural areas in the west and east and urban centers along I-65, I-75, and I-71. They want to learn electoral tendencies during this non-presidential year election, a litmus test for 2024 elections. Especially watching the Trump endorsed and GOP gubernatorial hopeful, Daniel Cameron to see whether conservative and Independent voters turn out to the polls.
A Republican majority has replaced a longstanding tradition of Democrats in most counties and congressional districts. All but the one congressional district that includes Louisville have Republican congressmen. Both U.S. senators for many years have been Republicans. And a Republican grassroots trend maturing since the turn of the century has Kentucky’s state House and Senate members becoming “supermajorities.”
It was interesting to see the minority party in action at Fancy Farm, including their “cowbell” darling who defied noise maker rules and banged it constantly with a drumstick throughout Republican candidate speeches. Of course, Democrat and Republican attendees chanted numerous rehearsed chants and jeers aimed at disrupting the opposing candidates’ speeches with hopes to implant notorious labels on their candidacy.
The game at Fancy Farm is for each side to score points with spoken swords. For Democrats, only having one statewide candidate in office might have made them a bit more raucous. Seating arrangements for each party allowed observers to see true positional posture: Democrats on the left and Republicans on the right, their cadre of leaders facing them on stage. Signs were, of course, plentiful on both sides.
From my angle, Republican supporters won the fact war of pithy zingers, like, “Hoosier lawyer,” (as in who’s your lawyer) and “Pass the bar,” swashed at the Democrat attorney general nominee at the microphone, precisely labeling her as not having a license to practice law in Kentucky, only Indiana. She wants to be attorney general?
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell scored big, saying he “knew something about beating Beshears.” The Senate leader remarked, “Andy makes his dad look like a Republican… Steve Beshear thought ‘woke’ is what he did from his nightmare in his Senate race in 1996.” McConnell won that U.S. Senate election.
Despite jabs at Fancy Farm, there are mixed signals from voters nationwide. A recent poll found 80% of Republicans believe that the Democratic agenda, “if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it.” Democrats poll at about the same numbers fearing the Republican agenda. (WSJ)
While voters appear split, a majority of voters are jelling over key issues, and the economy for one. A CNN poll released this week shows 71 % of all surveyed, when asked how things are going, believe things are going poorly. Honestly, it’s confusing.
Then there are the moral issues that many feel are important as well, and in Kentucky, Republicans are pushing back on Kentucky Democrats’ woke values. The bottom line is that Republicans are providing good sense for Kentucky’s future — the best hope for the Commonwealth’s political animals.
