A fungus among us

A few weeks back, a friend of mine introduced me to "The Last of Us," an HBO series about post-apocalyptic survival based on a video game of the same name. I have not been the same since, and I’ve only seen the first few episodes. Don’t worry, I won’t give anything away. No spoilers here.
It’s not that I am concerned about the idea of fungal-controlled zombies, which is a wonderfully hideous but entertaining part of the plot. And possible. Fungi really do control other species the way it is described in the show. A lot of parasites do.
No, the real problem is the first few minutes of the first episode, which you can find on YouTube. In the clip, a scientist reveals that we don’t need to be concerned so much about viruses (like COVID-19) because we know how to make vaccines for them. What we do not know how to create a vaccine for is a fungus. As a biologist, this sent chills down my spine, because species have been dying off left and right on our planet due to fungus for over a century, and we seem to be just watching it happen without making much progress on stopping it.
Wondering how much of this was fact, I looked it up. We certainly are developing vaccines for fungus, but we are very much way behind, in part because fungal cells are not all that different from our own. As difficult as it is to create vaccines for viruses, it turns out it is a lot easier than creating one for a fungus.
Although there are a few treatments available for fungal diseases that affect humans, they are limited in number and scope. It is estimated that a million people die each year because of them. That is a lot less than many other diseases, to be sure, but a second piece of that clip turned out also to be true.
As the planet warms due to climate change, fungal diseases become more prevalent, and they have the potential to adapt to infect mammals, including humans. Over the past century, our fellow inhabitants of Earth have been showing us example after example.
Remember when COVID started, and how we were concerned with ports of entry into the U.S? Ask American Chestnuts about that. In the early 1900s, almost 4 billion trees were decimated within half a century after a fungal pathogen called chestnut blight was accidentally introduced with a non-native chestnut species. Once the dominant tree of our forests, the “redwood of the east” is now barely alive, with a few remnant individuals remaining.
We are trying to genetically engineer chestnuts that are immune to the blight, because there is no vaccine to save them. If we had been able to develop one, chestnuts would already be coming back. Think about that: to save a species, we are forced to genetically engineer it. The fungus has won, for now.
White-nose syndrome (WNS) in bats is similar. This fungal disease entered the U.S. in upstate New York in 2006 after someone visiting a cave accidentally brought it from Europe. It has decimated bat populations throughout the eastern U.S., and has now spread all the way to the Pacific coast. In less than 10 years, WNS killed over 90% of northern long-eared, little brown and tri-colored bat populations in infected areas. We have fungicides to treat it, but it is difficult to treat individual bats, and again there is no vaccine. The fungus is winning, just like in American Chestnuts.
To me, the chytrid fungus is the biggest mystery. For the past few decades, chytrid has been killing off amphibians globally. Ninety species are thought to have gone extinct because of it, and almost 500 species have declined. However, many other species seem to carry the disease but are not harmed by it.
Amphibians are a group where climate change may be interacting with chytrid to affect the spread and negative effects of this disease, although it may not be the warming of the planet as much as the variability in climate that has affected them. As amphibians become more stressed due to climate change, pollution, and other human impacts, their immune systems weaken, allowing the fungus to take hold.
Amphibians are among the most important warning signs we have, and their decline due to chytrid suggests that we need to start paying more attention to fungal disease. Their permeable skin and complex life cycles make them more susceptible to lots of environmental stressors, which is why they are such a great species to pay attention to. Like a canary in a coal mine, we can use them as a measure of the health of our planet. In this case however, we can’t just run out of the coal mine with its toxic gas. We have to find another way.
Now is the time to start thinking harder about these fungal diseases, not because we are scared of being turned into zombies but rather because the species with whom we share the planet have been showing us that, in reality, they are an eminent threat not only to our planet’s biodiversity but also to human health.
Science has allowed us to develop vaccines that eradicated smallpox and rinderpest, and that protect us against numerous other diseases, like polio, measles, rabies, yellow fever and COVID. Many of these diseases have been almost forgotten because our vaccines have worked so well.
If we applied that same science to fungal diseases, we could kill two birds with one stone. By learning how to vaccinate chestnuts, bats, and frogs against fungus, we would not only help restore their populations but also learn more about how to develop fungal vaccines for humans as well. If anything, we should be working harder to make sure "The Last of Us" doesn’t happen to any species.
