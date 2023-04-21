“To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring.” - George Santayana

Our first winter in Alaska was finally coming to a close. Although I loved Alaskan wintertime activities like cross-country skiing, walking on frozen rivers and beaches, and staying up late to gaze at the wonder of the northern lights, it had been a long, cold, dark winter. The anticipation of spring welled up within me as soon as temperatures began to occasionally rise above freezing when the calendar turned to March. 