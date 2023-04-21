“To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring.” - George Santayana
Our first winter in Alaska was finally coming to a close. Although I loved Alaskan wintertime activities like cross-country skiing, walking on frozen rivers and beaches, and staying up late to gaze at the wonder of the northern lights, it had been a long, cold, dark winter. The anticipation of spring welled up within me as soon as temperatures began to occasionally rise above freezing when the calendar turned to March.
After spending decades in southwestern Kentucky where winter was usually just a drab, grey time I had fallen hopelessly in love with spring. A seemingly lifeless landscape of barren trees, brown lawns, and empty fields was more often doused with heavy rainfall than adorned with snow. Spring offered an escape from the drab and dreary with an explosion of color from plants like daffodils, tulips, and blossoming cherry trees. The palette of spring in Kentucky was always accompanied by increasing sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.
The winter wonderland that my family and I were presented with during that first year living in Kenai, Alaska was remarkably enjoyable. We had access to miles of cross-country ski trails from our backyard and fell in love with the sport. My son even joined the Nordic ski team at Kenai Middle School.
When I made my first trip to Alaska in order to find our family a place to live I met an elderly gentleman named Maurice. He was a boisterous barrel-chested man who had lived his entire life in Theast Frontier. Maurice was there long before Alaska even became a state and spoke with a thick Russian accent as he showed me a house on the Kenai River.
He entertained me with tales of giant Kenai brown bears, massive moose, and the incredible salmon fishing that could all be found without leaving the property in the summer. We would love the summer Maurice explained, but our first winter in Alaska would be a challenging time. He laughed heartily and slapped me on the back while telling me that most cheechakos like me don’t even make it all the way through their first winter before turning tail and heading back down to the Lower 48.
The old-timer then asked if he could give me some advice about how to thrive as a newcomer in an environment that is unlike anything else in the United States. Maurice went on to describe the bleak darkness of wintertime in Alaska as more of a problem for cheechakos like us than the cold and snow. You must not allow the darkness to keep you from enjoying life outdoors during winter he extolled.
As that first winter approached we looked to the mountains that surrounded us. We could clearly see the snow line moving down the mountains while the daylight dwindled day by day. The anticipation of what was to come mounted.
Eventually the ‘termination dust’ reached the lower elevations and then covered our home in a titanium-white blanket of snow in October. We knew that winter in The Last Frontier had come to us for good but we were determined not to allow the darkness and frigid temperatures to keep us from getting outside and enjoying life.
We lasted through the darkest days of December and early January but the snow piled up throughout the next five months. Sub-zero temperatures persisted into early March even as the days grew longer. The mighty Kenai River froze over and huge icebergs were deposited on the frozen beaches of the Cook Inlet as the tide ebbed and flowed. It was hard to imagine our frozen world ever thawing but I would soon learn about breakup season. Breakup season is a uniquely Alaskan experience that my old friend Maurice never mentioned.
I was out for an early morning hike on the Kenai Peninsula. The sun was beginning to rise over the mountain peaks in the distance while I picked my way through a forest of black spruce trees. The deep snow was beginning to show signs of melting and I noticed the tips of some greenery emerging from a few patches of ground that had already been exposed.
My trek continued through the wet snow and I came upon a rather large moose making a meal out of the spruce tips that were poking through the melting snow. I crouched down and watched the creature graze on just the tops of the new growth. Moose can become even more aggressive than usual during breakup season. After enduring the nutritionally challenging months of winter they are protective of their new food sources so I gave him plenty of room and continued on my journey.
Seeing the moose munching on fresh greenery made me realize that bears might be ready to make an appearance after waking from their hibernation. Brown and black bears usually awake from their long slumber during breakup season. A bear’s top priority after emerging from its den is to find food. Bears often become quite bold on their post-hibernation quest for food so I decided to be extremely cautious.
A loud crack pierced the morning silence as I neared the edge of the forest. I initially thought a tree had snapped but several other loud bangs were followed by the groaning and creaking of ice breaking up on the nearby river. I stepped out of the trees onto the bank of the mighty Kenai River to an incredible sight.
Huge sheets of ice moved down the river toward the Cook Inlet as the tide rushed out. Ice floes broke loose and crashed into each other as the water flowed freely for the first time in months. The rising sun seemed to have set the river and the sky above it ablaze.
I stood there in awe of the striking beauty of the scene but was dumbfounded by the rapid change in the river. Just a couple of days earlier I had walked across the frozen Kenai River at that very spot. I sat down on the frozen bank transfixed by the mesmerizing sound of the ice.
The grey head of a harbor seal caught my attention when it poked out of the water just a few feet away. We locked eyes for a moment and then it disappeared under the icy water. I had not seen a harbor seal for months and it was yet another sign that winter was finally coming to an end.
Breakup season was upon us in full force and it had an ugly side. Soon the pristine white snow would give way to grey and brown slush. Streams would swell and rivers all over Alaska would be filled with snowmelt from the surrounding mountains. Ice jams would inevitably cause many rivers to spill out of their banks in potentially dangerous flooding.
The roads of Alaska are at their worst during breakup season. Thickly packed snow and ice melting make for slippery conditions. Once the slush is cleared away massive potholes and frost heaves become the enemy of motorists as they wreak havoc on tires and axles.
Even the usually sweet-smelling fresh air of Alaska takes a horrid turn during breakup season. The stench of rotting trash and thawing feces from thousands of moose and other animals is inescapable once the thaw occurs. This alone was enough to make breakup season by far the worst part of my first year as an Alaskan and I felt compelled to stay inside.
For a short time, I mourned the spring that I had come to love. I had indeed thrived during the darkest days of winter but breakup season was another matter altogether. Once I opened my heart to it I realized that even the arrival of breakup season was an opportunity to experience something unique in the vast wonderland of Alaska.
Despite the slush, smell, and slop it was time to put on my Xtratuf boots and get back out there.
I spent the remaining weeks of my first breakup season discovering the new wonders of a reawakening world. A uniquely Alaskan experience taught me that to be interested in the changing seasons truly does lead to a happier state of mind.
