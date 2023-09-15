The six-season political thriller “House of Cards” comes to mind as I scan the current political stories from a number of sources. The series, appropriately named, is the story of political careers gone wrong; an amoral politician justifying his sleazy actions for power and money. In the end, their political house collapses and by the final season (season 6) their nefarious actions come to light.
The term, “house of cards,” is easily understood. Simply meaning that an organization or structure is built on a flimsy foundation and falls apart, like stacking playing cards on top of each other revealing a frame of a house,
Where the cards eventually collapse.
Accordingly, the metaphor is frequently used to describe power hungry politicians, the drama notwithstanding, where their underhandedness is eventually revealed and no further opportunity to continue their subterfuge.
It seems the house is imploding on the Biden Administration along with some of the phony policies that Democrats have embraced in recent years. While party Faithfull’s and their media minions have attempted to shore up the feeble walls these past 3 years, the results are clearer than ever, and the system is teetering. The House of Representatives will bring an Articles of Impeachment inquiry having “uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct.” (What took them so long?)
It is true that conservative pundits have known these things for some time. But now, as one CNN reporter put it recently, “there is no way to spin this…” Democrats are turning against President Biden. Poll numbers out this past week question the president’s credibility as a viable leader and his policies, or lack thereof, with a 61% disapproval rating.
Additionally, there is a multitude of evidence exhibiting President Biden’s failing mental condition, not necessarily a factor of age. As a result, Democrat voters are sensing real failure on all levels of his cluttered agenda. Conservatives already realized the country was headed in the wrong direction determining long ago that Biden’s only agenda was to do everything opposite of President Trump.
Now that we know his days as Vice President included nefarious dealings with Ukraine, China, and other European leaders with his son, the cards come into clearer view. It doesn’t take much convincing that then Vice President Biden and Hunter, were directly involved in a scheme to ingratiate themselves, along with family members, using Biden’s position as a doorway to gain favors.
The Jack of Spades crumbles, the King of Hearts is truly broken. The Biden policy for our southern border has produced unparalleled crisis. By itself, the policy has cost tax-payers billions of dollars and continues to hamstring the country, our cities, and immigrants themselves.
Not only Hispanic migrants surge across, but thousands from countries around the world. In fact, known terrorists have made it across. True, some have been apprehended, but many authorities are convinced that many others have eluded authorities. Drug cartels have made billions of dollars trafficking people turning them into “mules” to pack dangerous drugs like fentanyl that are eventually trafficked on the streets of every major city in America.
But the Ace of Clubs in the Biden house is the impulsive withdrawal from Afghanistan. Not only the deaths of our service men and women, but the clumsy exit of our presence, warranted or not, created a vacuum allowing Russian leader Vladimir Putin and now North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un to fill the void. Russia emboldened to attack Ukraine and North Korea aggressively cavorting with communist allies in Asia including China.
How about the intentional reduction of police agencies around the country? The liberal DA’s and judges taking their cues from Democrats to forgo prosecution, or no-bail release of offenders? These cards have emboldened criminal behavior. Even now a faint cry of contrition by some community leaders can be heard to return police to the streets as the house is ready to implode.
There are many more cards from Democrat leaders! Efforts to keep a child’s sexual orientation a secret from their parents. Curriculum that includes sexual material and destroying our nation’s history and Constitution.
This isn’t just the party of President Biden, it’s the party of governors like Andy Beshear, who stack the cards to appear as if everything is ok, but make no mistake the policies are the same. It’s a precarious task to hide the Joker once the deck gets slim, but indeed the cards always reveal themselves in the end.
In a house of cards, there’s no glue or tape to hold together what was started. The effort to hold the house together becomes a compulsion unrealistically hoping it won’t topple. But it will, it does.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
