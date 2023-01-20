I left Frankfort on Friday, Jan. 6, after four busy legislative days. While we are set to reconvene session on Feb.  7, committees are meeting and legislators continue to work on the bills and resolutions we will take up when we return.

Session is a great time to visit the Capitol in Frankfort. If you are interested in making the trip while we are in session, please consider allowing me to schedule a tour of the Capitol. We are also able to arrange tours of the Kentucky History Center, the Old Capitol, and the Military History Museum. Of course, I welcome you to attend legislative committee meetings and House Floor proceedings. The House Gallery is open to the public and provides a bird’s eye view of the work we do while in session. Please let me know in advance if you are making plans to visit during the session.