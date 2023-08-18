We read and hear much these days about the positive and negative effects of Artificial Intelligence. We worry about how the ChatGPT program will increase student cheating on assignments by writing grammatically perfect and thoughtful A+ papers.
We fear that A.I. may come to outsmart us and dominate us. In a letter to the editor in the New York Times (7-24-23), staff members of the Center for A.I. and Digital Policy asked the Federal Trade Commission to prevent future versions of ChatGPT from being used “to match facial images with data across the internet.” This would give our enemy-in-waiting, the Chinese, a powerful weapon to use with the facial recognition they already deploy.
We have already lost much of our privacy due to our love affair with our phones. Imagine how sophisticated A.I. operated files could be used to erode our personal privacy even further.
Yet at the same time, we love to think of how these intelligent digital creatures could reduce or eliminate the many jobs that are just pure drudgery. This could include much manual labor. Machines are already able to dig our ditches and our graves, mow our lawns, wash our cars, clean our floors and maybe even serve us in restaurants — all this with direction.
A.I., we are told, may soon be able to these things without human direction. That is why A.I. gives us a sense of both fear and promise.
Could such algorithms be created that would make it possible to do away with human servers in restaurants? I have two grandchildren who currently make a living as servers at fancy restaurants. I certainly don’t want them replaced by robots.
Customers should have a choice. At expensive restaurants, one might want to engage in conversation with a friendly tip-worthy server. At fast food restaurants where we talk into a drive-up microphone, a robot might do just fine. We already have a choice with the robo and scam calls we all receive. It is easy to hang up on someone saying they work with “Medicare services” or want to sell us an extended warranty on our vehicle.
All things considered, A.I. will likely benefit the rich and hurt the poor. A.I. will increase unemployment, especially among those who perform less skilled physical labor. And, since anything that can replace human intelligence will be very expensive, it will be the wealthy who can most easily afford to make use of this technology.
The rest of us, I suspect, will have more to fear than to gain from the A.I. promise.
However, A.I. is not fully “on-line” yet. It is still a work in progress. Our immediate problem is not A.I but Big Tech. Organizations like Google and Amazon, which take full advantage of A.I., are the clear and present danger. They make “eye-popping profits” and “give preference to [their] own products,” according to a bi-partisan opinion essay by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren in the New York Times (7-27-23).
Entitled “When it Comes to Big Tech, Enough is Enough,” the Graham-Warren essay argues that these companies “vacuum up our personal data,” in ways that are irresponsible and possibly illegal.
Graham and Warren remind readers that historically Congress has regulated new industries to minimize harm to individuals while preserving innovation. This was the goal of the 1887 Interstate Commerce Commission, the Federal Trade Commission of 1914, the Federal Communication Commission in 1934, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission since 1975.
We don’t want, say the senators, “some A.I. tool’s algorithm denying someone a loan based on their race or politics.” They propose a bill that would punish these platforms “for suppressing speech in violation of their own terms of service.”
This proposed Digital Consumer Protection Commission Act” would create an independent regulator to “help” Meta, Google and Amazon “prevent online harm, promote free speech and competition [and] guard American’s privacy and protect national security.” This “watchdog would focus on the unique threats posed by tech giants” by giving more power to federal agencies and state attorneys general.
This bi-partisan bill is worth passing, and it may ease some of our fears of A.I. misuse.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
