We read and hear much these days about the positive and negative effects of Artificial Intelligence. We worry about how the ChatGPT program will increase student cheating on assignments by writing grammatically perfect and thoughtful A+ papers.  

We fear that A.I. may come to outsmart us and dominate us. In a letter to the editor in the New York Times (7-24-23), staff members of the Center for A.I. and Digital Policy asked the Federal Trade Commission to prevent future versions of ChatGPT from being used “to match facial images with data across the internet.” This would give our enemy-in-waiting, the Chinese, a powerful weapon to use with the facial recognition they already deploy.