Before leaving Frankfort last weekend, members of the House welcomed Representative Bi-khim Hsaio, Taiwan’s Representative to the United States. As Taiwan’s highest-ranking diplomat to the United States, she delivered an incredible message of hope for democracy and reminded us of the importance of our trade relationship. It was a particularly meaningful message in our world today

We are now halfway through the 2023 Regular Session, and several pieces of House legislation have passed the chamber and are now in the Senate for further consideration. With the deadline to file new bills behind us, I look forward to the opportunity to catch my breath and spend time reviewing the bills that will be up for debate in committee and before the full House of Representatives. In the meantime, I want to remind you that you can keep up with legislative news by watching livestream coverage of House proceedings provided by Kentucky Educational Television, and live and archived footage of our committee meetings on YouTube @KYLRCCommitteeMeetings. Another great resource is the House Majority’s YouTube page, @KYHouseGOP. This week, I thought I might take some time to focus on some of the bills that passed the House last week.  