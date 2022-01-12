In 1956, Sen. John F. Kennedy published a short book titled “Profiles in Courage,” in which he told the stories of eight United States senators who had risked “their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor” to do what their consciences told them was right regardless of the negative consequences that followed.
In his foreward, Allan Nevins noted “the distinction between true courage and fanatic courage” and said “Mr. Kennedy’s instances are … the courage of intelligent, farsighted, reasonable men anxious to hold the ship of state to its true course. … To be important, courage must be exhibited in behalf of some large cause or rule. … Moral courage is great and admirable in itself; but it must be pointed out that it almost never appears except as part of that greater entity called character … moral courage is allied with the other traits which make up character: honesty, deep seriousness, a firm sense of principle, candor, resolution.” Profound words!
My favorite chapter in Kennedy’s book is that on Sen. Edmund G. Ross of Kansas. The year was 1868. The House of Representatives had impeached President Andrew Johnson and it was time for the Senate to vote on removing him from office. A two-thirds margin was required, and great pressure was applied to Ross to vote to convict Johnson. His party, his state and many in the mass media of the day wanted Johnson out, but Ross, much more concerned about “the true course of the ship of state” than about Johnson himself, could not bring himself to vote “Aye.” Conviction failed by his one vote and Johnson served out the remaining nine months of Lincoln’s second term.
“Neither Ross nor any other Republican who had voted for the acquittal of Johnson was ever re-elected to the Senate … When he returned to Kansas … he and his family suffered social ostracism, physical attack and near poverty.” Why did Ross refuse to surrender to the passions of his time? Because he believed in a higher cause. He believed removing Johnson based on false and flimsy evidence fanned by irrational passion could weaken the executive branch enough to create a “partisan Congressional autocracy” contrary to the long-term best interests of the United States. If his future in politics had to be sacrificed to prevent that, so be it. He was willing to pay the price. When he did so, he thereby became a statesman.
Fast forward to today. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is another such senator. The vagaries of contemporary politics put him in a Senate evenly divided (50 and 50) between Democrats and Republicans. All 50 Republicans will vote against President Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” bill, meaning that all 50 Democrats must vote for it so Vice President Harris can break the tie. But Sen. Manchin has indicated he will not vote for the bill. When he did so, Democrats in Congress, the White House and the mainstream media had a meltdown.
As long ago as Sept. 2, 2021, in a column in the Wall Street Journal, Sen. Manchin made his position clear (“Why I Won’t Support Spending Another $3.5 Trillion”): “The nation faces an unprecedented array of challenges and will inevitably encounter additional crises in the future. Yet some in Congress have a strange belief there is an infinite supply of money to deal with any current or future crisis, and that spending trillions upon trillions will have no negative consequence for the future. I disagree.
“An overheating economy has imposed a costly ‘inflation tax’ on every middle- and working-class American. At $28.7 trillion and growing, the nation’s debt has reached record levels. Over the past 18 months, we’ve spent more than $5 trillion responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Now Democratic congressional leaders propose to pass the largest single spending bill in history with no regard to rising inflation, crippling debt or the inevitability of future crises. Ignoring the fiscal consequences of our policy choices will create a disastrous future for the next generation of Americans.” How refreshing it is to see a Democrat with integrity!
In response, Democrats trotted out their favorite calumniation, racism. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, said “Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better Act is anti-black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant.” So, according to Bush, Manchin is a racist, xenophobe and misogynist, but in reality, he is a statesman who qualifies for the 2021 Profiles in Courage award.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
