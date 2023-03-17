The 2023 Legislative Session is in the home stretch, with the past week having the General Assembly in session Monday through Thursday, with two days built in for the House and Senate chambers to find agreement on any qualifying legislation. Today, March 17, begins the 10-day veto period until Tuesday, March 29, for the governor to consider all legislation lawmakers have sent to his desk.

Last week, which was week six, each chamber considered the other’s bills through legislative committees, giving several final passages and sending them to the Governor’s desk.