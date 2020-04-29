Few people knew that Kentucky was the nation’s leading recipient of federal overpayments. Then, Mitch McConnell, started whining about “Blue state bailouts.”
Wait a minute – New York has given $116 billion more to the federal government than it received since 2015.
And Kentucky took $148 billion more from the federal government than it gave.
Blue states like California and New York have transferred billions of dollars for decades into mostly rural red states, subsidizing telephone and mail service to rural areas, rural health care, rural education or opioid treatments or roadway networks.
After all, we are the UNITED States of America, but McConnell and Trump are at “War Against the States.”
That transfer works within Kentucky too, with large urban centers – like the Golden Triangle – subsidizing rural regions like western Kentucky.
After all, Kentucky’s motto is UNITED We Stand, Divided We Fall.
Then came Moscow Mitch’s proposal for states to file for bankruptcy illegally, which is “a recipe for turning a potentially short recession into a prolonged depression.”
Republican and Democratic reactions were scathing.
New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said, “Anyone who’s saying that (about state bankruptcy) in the Senate doesn’t know what’s going on in the states, doesn’t know the pressures that states are under, and the sacrifices we’ve had to make.”
Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said, “The last thing we need … is to have states filing bankruptcy all across America and not able to provide services to people who desperately need them.”
Rep. Pete King, a New York Republican, called McConnell the “Marie Antoinette of the Senate,” and called McConnell’s remark “shameful and indefensible.”
New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo minced no words: “How do you not fund police, fire, teachers and schools during this crisis?”
Our governor, Andy Beshear, concurred, “I very strongly disagree …as does every governor in the country regardless of party … bankruptcy for a state would be disastrous.”
“I suppose after years with Donald Trump, bankruptcy seems like a viable business strategy. But Kentucky isn’t a grown trust-fund baby with a billion-dollar inheritance,” proclaimed Kentucky Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth.
Mitch and his wealthy buddies have suddenly discovered the evils of budget deficits — this from the man (McConnell) who with cheerful indifference passed massive tax cuts for the rich and allowed military spending to reach unprecedented levels. Again, new tax laws to hurt Blue states.
Note: between 1990 and 2020, McConnell’s billionaire buddies wealth soared 1,130% compared to working class families’wealth of a little over 5%. And his buddies’ tax obligations decreased a staggering 79%.
McConnell’s toxic brew of greed and cruelty has harmed our chance for unity.
Maybe Mitch and Elaine should visit eastern Kentucky to see how inequality works. There is a billboard that shows him, his privileged, rich wife, Elaine Chao in cocktail party attire. It reads, “We’re rich…How are you doing?”
Jane Mayer, investigative reporter for The New Yorker, writes that Mitch serves up a “self-licking ice cream cone,” a circular process where former McConnell aides get jobs as lobbyists, represent big corporations/industries that need favors from government, give large donations to get McConnell and other Republicans elected, then McConnell and other Republicans do their bidding in Congress to block legislation that would hold these corrupt corporations to account. Example, blocking legislation that would force Big Pharma to lower prices. Watch Republicans dependent on this $ chirp this week!
Who does Addison Mitchell McConnell, Jr. really work for? Wealthy Donors? Why is he going after public servant pensions which pumps billions each year into Kentucky’s economy?
Mr. McConnell is conflating COVID-19 budgetary emergencies with public-pension deficits.
BTW, Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement System (TRS) pays pension benefits to Calloway county retired teachers to the tune of $27 million per year and western Kentucky counties $120 million. Over a 10-year period TRS has had a net of 7.8% return on investment which is in the top 2% of the country.
Investors must now wonder whether federal bankruptcy will apply someday to the unfunded U.S. Treasury deficit bonds as Congress doles out $trillions unfairly to corporations on the brink.
Mitch’s new motto: “Let them eat cake plus a “Self-Licking Ice Cream Cone.”
Let’s retire “Let States Go Bankrupt” McConnell!
Vote Democrat!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.