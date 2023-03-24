“If we could see the miracle of a single flower, clearly our whole life would change.” – Buddha

Fog oozed through the forest like an ethereal veil covering the world in a colorless shroud. The combination of the milky white clouds and bare skeleton-like limbs of the trees created a landscape that seemed almost devoid of color. My trek was just beginning but I looked around at the drab, dreary scene spread out before me and began to wonder if I would see the miracle of even a single flower that day. 