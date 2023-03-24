“If we could see the miracle of a single flower, clearly our whole life would change.” – Buddha
Fog oozed through the forest like an ethereal veil covering the world in a colorless shroud. The combination of the milky white clouds and bare skeleton-like limbs of the trees created a landscape that seemed almost devoid of color. My trek was just beginning but I looked around at the drab, dreary scene spread out before me and began to wonder if I would see the miracle of even a single flower that day.
Rising temperatures and signs of spring popping up all around town had me excited about the prospects for a hike. There is nothing quite like coming across fresh wildflowers blooming in the fields and backwoods while bright green leaves begin to burst forth from once-dormant trees. My journey was not off to a great start in that regard but I was hopeful that the morning fog would soon dissipate and the sun would illuminate an emerging world of spring colors.
I passed by the ghostly silhouette of an old grey mare as I strolled toward the trailhead. The apparition seemed to almost become a part of the fog while it grazed on some hay that had been strewn about the field. The scene struck me to be something more akin to Washington Irving’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ than the hopeful miracle of spring that I was seeking that morning.
A mist still hung in the air over a lake while I skirted the edge of the water and moved toward the murkiness of the enshrouded forest. Visibility was limited when I entered the dense stand of trees but I managed to pick my way through. After several minutes of fighting off limbs lashing at my face a path opened up.
I stopped in the middle of the trail to figure out which way I wanted to go. In the midst of making my decision, I realized that there was something peculiar about my surroundings. The fog was beginning to thin out now that I was further away from the water but an odd sensation caused me to pause.
An eery silence added to the strange lack of spring’s presence. As I stood there motionless watching the grey mist fade away I began to realize that I had not heard a single thing all morning except my own footsteps. There should have been birds singing, deer moving through the woods, woodpeckers drumming loudly, or at least a few squirrels rummaging amongst the leaves on the forest floor at that time of day.
Silence can be a good thing but I began the day hoping to find wonders that would lift my spirit. For several minutes I just stood there. I was holding out hope that some sign of life would appear before me but none came. The loneliness of the moment was palpable.
Dejected, I continued on my trek. I resigned myself to a monotonous and tedious hike back to the trailhead. It had been ages since I felt so ambivalent about spending time in nature.
I decided to venture off the trail and take a shortcut back to where I began the morning with such hope. As I passed by tree after tree they all had the same bare branches. Nary a one was adorned by a bluebird, a warbler, or even the ubiquitous cardinal. The lifelessness swelled the wave of my melancholy as I trudged onward.
I crested a hill and lumbered toward the spot where I first entered the trail. A splash of color popped out of the dull landscape and drew my attention. The exquisite flower must have been obscured by the veil of the thick morning fog when I passed by earlier.
My mood immediately improved when I realized that the much-needed bloom was a tulip. “A tulip shouldn’t be here”, I thought to myself as I approached the flower. It was as if someone had planted the symbol of love and spring’s arrival just for me.
The tulip is an amazing perennial flower with a rich and surprising history. When most people think about the tulip today they picture the vast multi-color tulip fields found in the Netherlands, or the rolling hills of the Pacific Northwest and Michigan in the United States. While it is true that most of the world’s tulips are cultivated in the Netherlands today, the flower is not a native inhabitant. Its story began thousands of miles away and millions of years ago.
The first tulips grew in the hinterlands of Central Asia. They first appeared around 10 million years ago in the lower elevations of the Tien Shan Mountains of modern-day Kazakhstan. Tulips grew strictly as wildflowers in the foothills of the region until they were first cultivated in Persia around 1000 AD.
Tulip cultivation and the wider world’s fascination with the flower began to take off with a triumph of the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century. Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent led the Ottoman Empire at the time and conquered part of Kazakhstan. The beauty of the tulips impressed the Ottomans so much that they carried them back to present-day Turkey.
The Ottoman capital of Constantinople (Istanbul) was one of the most beautiful cities in the world and soon tulips were adding to that reputation. The flowers began popping up in the gardens of the wealthy around the city. Constantinople was an important center of culture and commerce thanks to the far-reaching influence of the Ottoman Empire.
The tulip quickly rose to prominence and eventually became a symbol of power and wealth. To showcase their status sultans adorned their turbans with a tulip blossom. The name tulip is even derived from the Persian word tulipan which means turban.
Suleiman the Magnificent threw a lavish party each year when the tulips bloomed and power brokers from the empire’s trading partners descended on Constantinople. Suleiman the Magnificent gave the gift of tulip bulbs to important guests. One recipient was the Viennese ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, Ogier Ghiselin de Busbecq who in turn gave tulip bulbs to Carolus Clusius. Clusius managed the gardens of the Emperor of Austria until he became a professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands and was tasked with leading the Hortus botanicus Leiden Botanical Garden. It was in Leiden that Clusius planted the first tulips in the Netherlands in 1593.
Clusius had no interest in selling or sharing the rare flowers but thieves eventually stole specimens from his collection. The expensive flowers soon showed up in gardens all over the nation. The Dutch became experts in cultivating the tulip and the tulip trade became a lucrative industry in the nation.
From 1634-1637 the tulip craze of the 17th century known as tulip mania took flight. The demand for tulips was so great that the value of some bulbs eventually became equal to the cost of an extravagant Amsterdam canal house. What goes up must come down and tulip mania stopped as suddenly as it had begun. Many Dutchmen became very wealthy while others ended up destitute in what is considered by some to be history’s first speculative bubble.
The Netherlands now exports over 2.5 billion tulip bulbs per year that include over 8,000 varieties. Most of them can be traced back to the wildflowers growing in the foothills of the Kazakhstani mountains. The ancestors of the world’s favorite tulip varieties still adorn vast expanses of Kazakhstan. There are at least 35 different species of wild tulips that blanket the Kazakh Steppe with vibrant colors from April through May.
The wild tulip fields of the Tien Shan Mountains were the furthest thing from my mind as I stood there admiring the beautiful bloom of my wife’s favorite flower. That tulip had not been planted just for me but I marveled at how wondrous it made me feel all the same. I pondered the power of that single flower to send my heart soaring.
It was not the bright color of the bloom but the brilliant woman of which it reminded me that was the source of my joy. Suddenly, I could finally see the miracle of a single flower...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.