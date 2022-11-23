A Thanksgiving memory

Pictured at a 1970s Smith family dinner are, from top left, Geneva Brewer Smith, Bobbie Smith Bryant, Bettie Smith Stoll (seated) Delle Smith (seated), Shirley Chilcutt Smith and Ada Lake Wrather (seated). Pictured, from bottom left, are Gracie Wrather Smith, Halleene Smith and Lois Robinson Brewer. 

 Photo provided

Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. After looking at family pictures in recent weeks, I believe my fondness for the holiday has everything to do with family. A few years ago, I worked with my mom to write down our family recipes and compile them into a cookbook. In doing so, I learned about some of the dining and food customs of our family.

I don’t know what your family calls the noon-day meal, but at our house, it is called dinner. From my earliest memories, family dinners on Sundays, Christmas, and Easter, were laid out for the extended family. From great-grandparents, grandparents and parents to aunts and uncles, cousins and siblings, we all came together after church, in one place, for the big meal. These dining experiences were held at the home of the oldest matriarch. 