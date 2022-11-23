A Thanksgiving memory

Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. After looking at family pictures in recent weeks, I believe my fondness for the holiday has everything to do with family. A few years ago, I worked with my mom to write down our family recipes and compile them into a cookbook. In doing so, I learned about some of the dining and food customs of our family.
I don’t know what your family calls the noon-day meal, but at our house, it is called dinner. From my earliest memories, family dinners on Sundays, Christmas, and Easter, were laid out for the extended family. From great-grandparents, grandparents and parents to aunts and uncles, cousins and siblings, we all came together after church, in one place, for the big meal. These dining experiences were held at the home of the oldest matriarch.
Our Smith family tradition was very different when I was a kid than it is today. Likely a throwback to our German, English or Welsh ancestry, the men always ate first. Whether it was after church on Sunday or a holiday meal, the women cooked and served the men. Afterwards, the ladies enjoyed one another’s company over what was left behind. Then, they would clear the table, wash, and dry the dishes and put away the leftovers.
Regardless of the origins, it was a tradition that did not change until the holiday gatherings passed to the next generation. Interestingly, this was not a tradition followed by my mother’s side of the family – the Scotch-Irish.
For both sides of the family, the food was, of course, the focus for family gatherings. Country or city hams were sometimes served, but there was always a fresh turkey sliced for our holiday meals. The women worked for days to prepare an assortment of vegetables, cornbread dressing, deviled eggs and several desserts.
As I reflected on this photo, memories of those holiday meals came flooding back. The photo was likely taken around 1970. It was an era when women who had only worn dresses were beginning to don slacks. Another change my younger-than-me cousins noted in the photograph was that the older women were not smiling for the picture but those of the younger generations were.
My two great-grandmothers and my Granny were wise and while they were not overly demonstrative, they loved their families intently. My three-great-aunts (seated around Mom) were not as close to me, but they were always kind. I adored my Aunt Bettie who had moved away for her first teaching job and was home for the holiday. And my momma was a delight, sweet natured and full of fun.
I really don’t recall specifics about any of the conversations we had around the dinner table. I’m sure we rambled on about the ordinariness of day-to-day activities, local ball games, recent marriages and babies, summertime vacations, and the current news, until of course, we eventually got around to politics. Seems that tradition hasn’t changed as we all have opinions, we’re not timid in sharing.
One thing I do remember is that these women were capable of doing anything they set their minds to. Whether it was helping out in the tobacco patch, setting out a large garden, hauling water for the washing machine, putting a worm on a hook to go fishing, or grinding sausage, they could do it all. I always felt safe and cared for when in their company.
As I prepare for our holiday gatherings again this year, I’ll remember those who taught me to stir the pot and add the seasonings. Planning, preparing, and serving a traditional holiday meal is one way for me to honor these amazing women. Yes, they followed long-held traditions and taught me how to cook, but most of all, they showed me love.
Bobbie Smith Bryant is a native of Calloway County. For more information about the author, visit bobbiesmithbryant.com.
