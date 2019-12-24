T ’was the night before Christmas and all through the House
Not a lib’ral was stirring, not even Pelosi’s rouse.
Her documents were stacked by the Capitol Plaza,
In hopes impeachment would be an extravaganza;
The Dems retired resting all snug in bed;
While visions that Trump leaving danced in their heads;
And Nancy with her briefs and Schiff with his letters,
Had just settled their brains, to consider something better;
When out on the lawn Trump’s ‘copter began whirring;
They sprang from their seats to see what was stirring;
Away to the TV to see the latest flash,
Tore open the Times to check out the mash.
The reports were published, everyone could know,
There’s a made-up coup, a hit job below.
When what to our bleary eyes did appear
But We the People and America’s ear
The old Constitution so faithful and quick
It doesn’t take long to know the sham won’t stick.
More rapid than eagles the principles came,
And it thundered and shouted and called them by name:
“Now Sovereignty! Now Limits! Now, Checks and Federalism!
“On Individual Rights! On, Separate Powers and Republicanism!
“To the top of the Rotunda! to the top of the Mall!
“Now purge away! Purge away! Purge away All!”
As charges have changed from one season to next,
When obstacles like truth come out in the text;
So up at the House the Dems face election,
Schiff, Nadler and Pelosi, learning a lesson,
And then in a twinkling, up on the Hill,
The voters were moving, the polls show they will,
It is easy to spot since the Speaker turned around,
And held her impeachment, a silly sound,
Dressed all in fashion from her head to her foot,
Yet proverbially all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of charges she had flung in her case,
And she looked like a hawker, with mud on her face,
Her eyes — how they twinkled! Her dimples, how somber,
Her caucus though giddy, happy not calmer.
Not sure how to comment on her labored vocalization,
But for sure wonder about her members dramatization.
The smoke from the witnesses now virtually gone,
The President wanting his day for a song.
A wink in her eye, and shaking her finger,
Soon gave me to know there’s nothing to linger,
So, I laughed when I saw her, in spite of myself;
Mr. Trump doing right like a hard-working elf,
The Speaker avoiding the Senate impeach,
Calls for a pause to work on her speech.
She sprang to her plane, to return to her town,
Forgetting of course about polluting the surround,
But I heard her exclaim, ere she walked down the jetway,
“I wish I’d never got on this (blankety-blank) Segway.”
So, what of this nonsense will come, anything?
I’ll tell you quite frankly, I think it’s a boomerang.
The polls are all trending, the Dems are in trouble,
Republicans strong and seeing no bubble,
Biden and Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Gabbard,
Warren, Castro, Klobuchar and Sanders,
The limit of verse I know I have reached,
Hoping that you will not impeach (me).
God bless our country and help us mend,
Another year is coming again, my friend.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.