Wednesday of this week marked a significant day for pro-life and pro-abortion advocates as a Mississippi law finally made it to the Supreme Court’s docket. The law, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks, was struck down earlier by two federal courts.
How significant is this case? A ruling to uphold the Mississippi law would overturn Roe v. Wade, and in at least 12 states, immediately ban most abortions based on what is called “trigger laws.” The Texas Tribune reports that at least 26 states in total would likely make abortion illegal “if that power is returned to the states.”
The landmark case, Roe v. Wade in 1973, made abortion a right but “has never allowed states to ban abortion before the point at roughly 24 weeks when a fetus can survive outside the womb. While challenges to the abortion ruling have been presented in federal courts, this is said to be the most serious in 30 years now that there is a 6-3 conservative majority, remade by three appointees of President Donald Trump (AP Reports) and ratified by a Republican Senate lead by Sen. Mitch McConnell.
By accepting Mississippi’s 2018 law, now in limbo, the high court has two clear choices: reaffirm Roe v. Wade as a Constitutional right or wipe it away altogether, allowing states to decide the right to an abortion. Clearly, viability of a child in the womb is at issue, as suggested earlier. My view is the same as pro-life advocates that life begins at conception.
Accepting the case from Mississippi has Democrats and pro-abortion advocates worried, especially since the high court allowed a new Texas law to stand only a few weeks ago in a 5-4 decision. President Biden, who says he is a practicing Catholic, took the lead with Democrats to block the Texas law that effectively banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy using a nuance in law Texas law, which relies on citizen lawsuits to enforce it.
It is worthy to note that while President Biden revealed a centrist, “middle-of-the-road” stance in his 2007 memoir, his liberal shift away from that has earned him criticism from Catholic bishops. However, based on his current behavior and leftward shift on many other issues, it’s not surprising to see him lean further left on this too.
“The Democratic Party is extreme on abortion,” the Republican Party Platform states. “Democrats’ almost limitless support for abortion, and their strident opposition to even the most basic restrictions on abortion, put them dramatically out of step with the American people. Because of their opposition to simple abortion clinic safety procedures, support for taxpayer-funded abortion, and rejection of pregnancy resource centers that provide abortion alternatives, the old Clinton mantra of ‘safe, legal, and rare’ has been reduced to just ‘legal.’ We are proud to be the party that protects human life and offers real solutions for women.”
In her Nov. 29 SCOTUS blog, Amy Howe suggests “the justices could have turned the case down, perhaps over a dissent by one or more of the conservative justices, but the decision to hear the case on the merits means that there were at least four votes to hear the case; it also suggests that those justices feel confident that there are at least five to uphold the law. One of those key votes is likely to be Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who in his 2018 confirmation hearing described Roe as “settled as precedent” and noted that it had been “reaffirmed many times.”
While some reports have indicated no middle ground exists for justices, another groundbreaking decision is possible and what pro-life advocates have wanted from the beginning. That is that the Supreme Court finally settle what we inherently know that life begins at conception and as a result requires protection under the Constitution.
As we analyze the questions by Supreme Court justices in Wednesday’s hearing, Republicans can be grateful for President Trump’s three nominations of constitutional leaning justices during his term and their affirming confirmations by GOP senators McConnell and Paul. It’s a testament to our form of government with its checks and balances.
Despite all that is negative throughout the country, let’s hope they will get this one right.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
