Every great magician realizes the subtleties of misdirection. They direct an audience’s attention away from the mechanics of the trick by focusing a spectator’s mind on unimportant things like conversation, moving about, or taking advantage of the atmosphere around the stage. The audience realizes it’s a hoax, but they fail to see the good magician’s sleight of hand, the deceptive misdirection ends up catching them off guard.
Distraction and misdirection have become commonplace among Democrats in Washington. Liberals know that changing the narrative from the multiple failures over the past 15 months is needed. So, latching onto a new crisis or promising legislation for free government programs allows a sleight of hand, or as the Cambridge online dictionary suggests, “skillful hiding of the truth in order to win an advantage.”
Domestic challenges like inflation are on the minds of many Americans. But Democrats have conveniently found a device to turn our attention away from the high price of everything. The theater of war. The world looks at Ukraine and sees the devastation. President Biden promises help, yet he spews nonsensical messages, and the Ukrainians see little of what has been promised.
While our outrage over the war is justified, we are distracted from Democrats’ bad policy decisions. And yet another ruse conveniently appears. While pointing a finger at Moscow, the most obvious challenge to the world and the United States is China. Yet little has been said against the Chinese from this administration.
“The war in Ukraine has underscored the need for a clear-eyed assessment of what the United States can and can’t do overseas, and what the national interests really are. We can condemn Moscow’s predation on its neighbor and work to ease the suffering of the Ukrainian people while also recognizing that our great security challenges aren’t in eastern Europe but in the Asian Pacific.” (The Federalist)
In the meantime, we allow the Russians to arbitrate a nuclear deal with Iran which appears to be imminent. What kind of world are we allowing ourselves to live in? Surely patriots wouldn’t want to give in to those who wish death to America or allow our nation to become vulnerable from compromise, would they? Abracadabra!
Don’t take your eyes off the border; there’s more. As of March 31, marking six months of the government’s fiscal year, nearly 1 million illegal aliens have encountered border agents at the Mexican border. President Biden hopes Americans won’t mind the danger.
“Just last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 164,973 encounters with illegal aliens. Of these February encounters, more than 75 percent, 126,151, were single adults. With more than 100,000 illegal migrants caught trespassing in the U.S. each month, border agents are expected to exceed 2 million apprehensions total in the 2022 fiscal year after hitting roughly 1.7 million in FY2021.” (The Federalist)
Don’t forget Title 42. Biden plans to dissolve it in May, which will likely bring even more immigrants to the border seeking asylum. “Border officials have expressed concern that, without the rapid-turnback policy, they will quickly be overwhelmed by migrants, leading to dangerous overcrowding in border facilities and releases of people into the U.S. who would normally be jailed or deported.” (Wall Street Journal)
Consider another misdirection as Biden labels higher fuel prices the “Putin effect.” Houdini-like, the president reaches into his magic hat and pulls out 30% of U.S. oil reserves set aside for real emergencies. Even with the trickle, oil prices and rates remain high. The real blame, as I have commented before, is on the Biden administration’s policy shifts that have resulted in limiting domestic production.
In fact, the move to dismantle the fossil fuel industry has been underway since the beginning of his administration. Among the measures designed to shut down oil companies are regulations that restrict financial loans to contractors who drill wells.
Is all this misdirection working? Hopefully, Americans will continue to hold this administration to account and not let these moments distract them from the real dangers at hand. The polls still suggest people don’t trust this president, so it seems the magician’s sleight of hands may be obvious.
There are numerous issues facing the nation and the world, and the only thing Republicans can do now is to make the country aware of the sleight of hand going on. In the fall, electing conservative leaders to hold the president and each Democrat in Washington accountable for the many failures of their majority is the obvious way to turn things around.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
