We all seem to suffer from the same condition, our humanness. We say one thing and often do another. I would have to admit that I am occasionally guilty of this. My goal, however, is to merge my beliefs with my actions. You might recall someone in your life, perhaps a parent, occasionally chiding, “Actions speak louder than words.”
An ancient letter from the first century translated from the Greek language says, “let us love (agapaō), not in word (logos) or speech but in action and truth.”(1 John) This idiom, or something like it, has been repeated throughout time. Although some may interpret it differently, the concept generally conveys the sentiment, what you say is not as important as what you do.
Of course, words play an important part in our actions. A narrative, for example, helps to conceptualize our action. You might recognize that I often quote lines from the Republican Platform. My intent is to accurately develop the logic behind conservative thought. In reality, it helps me stay away from erratic emotion-filled and non-sensical rants.
Over the past four years, I have shared the importance of Independence Day — the Fourth of July — as an important celebration recognizing the birth of our Republic and its founding principles. Republicans “reaffirm the Constitution’s fundamental principles: limited government, separation of powers, individual liberty, and the rule of law. We denounce bigotry, racism, anti-Semitism, ethnic prejudice, and religious intolerance. Therefore, we oppose discrimination based on race, sex, religion, creed, disability or national origin and support statutes to end such discrimination. As the Party of Abraham Lincoln, we must continue to foster solutions to America’s difficult challenges when it comes to race relations today. We continue to encourage equality for all citizens and access to the American Dream.” (Republican Platform)
In contrast, for due diligence, I researched the Democratic Platform to consider what Democrats say about themselves. To be fair, I didn’t get far, landing on this phrase which now seems quite ironic, “In America, we do not tear each other down — we lift each other up.” Perhaps it strikes you like it did me seeing Democratic leadership around the country welcoming anarchy.
A recent letter to the editor from a Democratic enthusiast about one of my previous columns indicated protests were “mostly peaceful” and that my words and the Republican party avoided talking about “racism.” Unfortunately, and respectfully, the author of that letter is ill-informed. The Party of Lincoln and the history of the GOP are all about equality and anti-racism.
Yet in the past few weeks, it is estimated that damages from these (peaceful) “protests” are estimated to be more than $400 million, not to mention the numerous shootings and deaths as a result. The important question is, where did these protests occur? Easy answer! Not in local Republican districts. This anarchy occurred within metropolitan areas and communities controlled by Democrats.
Yes, there were peaceful protests, exactly what our Constitution provides. The freedom to express oneself is liberty. But the broader question is why do many liberals claim these protests were peaceful? Simple. Because by watching mainstream media, CBS, ABC, NBC or cable networks like MSNBC or CNN, you will only see peaceful protests. If violence happens, you will hear commentators downplay it. Ideologues, news editors, are literally stripping the news to soften the reality.
Case in point. I have mentioned before the apparent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s mental acuity. Why has the mainstream media avoided his state of mind? I mean no harm for the former VP, but isn’t it curious that none of the mainstream media asks what appears a most obvious question?
This being the fourth, my hope is that our democracy will stand and that our Constitution will prevail. That we understand that what liberals want has actually failed.That anarchy is the evidence of injustice fostered by Democratic leadership.
On the other hand, President Trump, even though you might not like his words, has action on his side. Over a million new jobs for black Americans and Opportunity Zones to encourage investments. Created meaningful criminal justice reform and signed the First Step Act over a year ago, where more than 3,000 Americans have been released from prison, where 90% of those who have had their sentences decreased are black Americans. Add, black colleges and universities have been given priority in securing funding, more than any other president.
Bottom line, I do believe actions speak louder than words, don’t you?
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
