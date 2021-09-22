This is my last column, but before I sign off, I have some thank you notes to send out:
To the Murray Ledger and Times and publisher Mike Davis, Hawkins Teague and Martha Andrus who provided space for a Democratic party column.
To Bruce Maples, Berry Craig and Ken Wolf for their mentorship.
To local Democrats who set a good example that helped me find our voice.
Randy Patterson and Lyn Dunn, who decorated the Higgins House Democratic Headquarters that put it front and center during recent election cycles.
Melissa Easley, who drove all over Calloway County delivering signs for Biden/Harris and Amy McGrath.
Gina Crider, Oliver Muscio, and Terry Strieter, and others who tirelessly knocked on doors for candidates.
Charles Uffelman and Jack Hostager, West Kentucky Amy McGrath organizers, who coordinated the phone banks, zoom meetings on behalf of Amy McGrath and local candidates.
MSU Dems like Ryan Ackerman, Cady Stribling and Daniella Tebib, who spearheaded the use of the Higgins House for campaigning for local and statewide candidates.
Original Calloway County (CC) Dem Focus Committee who worked tirelessly on Dem projects:
Bucky Erwin, Clay Choate, David Ramey, Kathy Jo Stubblefield, Fugen Muscio, Gina Crider, James Duane, John Griffin, Lyn Dunn, Mary Jane Littleton, Melissa Easley, Michael Basile, Oliver Muscio, Randy Patterson, Ryan Ackermann, Sara Fineman, Skylar Nunley, Terry Strieter, Vonnie Adams and Melisa Stark.
James Gallimore, who provided the Higgins House for CC Dem Headquarters.
Robin Pizzo, who created an excellent Dem T-shirt design.
Shelly Baskin, who set up an Act Blue account for Dem donors and purchases.
And I wish all the best to the new Calloway County Democratic Party Executive Committee for taking the “bull by the horns” to lead the reorganized local party efforts “to Build Back Better” and work hard to get Democrats elected to local, state, and national offices.
To MSNBC’s Joy Reid for highlighting on national TV the “The Russians are Coming” column (April 2019) where the phrase “Moscow Mitch” was used for the first time, to statewide coverage of selected Ledger columns in Bruce Maple’s ForwardKY, to Berry Craig’s website KY AFL-CIO, to Mary Potter’s West KY Journal, and to Calloway County Democrats Facebook page.
During the last four years, I have had many enlightening experiences:
I had countless discussions with supporters and detractors on senior discount day at Kroger on Tuesdays.
I received a handwritten letter addressed to “Bone Spurs” Ward from a Vietnam vet Trump supporter responding to my critical column on Donald Trump’s “Bone Spur” deferment during the Vietnam War. He criticized the column and signed his name with a return address. I wrote back.
While walking five miles each day, multiple supporters have driven by and encouraged me, “Keep it up, Ward.”
A conservative neighbor from St. Louis regularly stopped and expressed that the column provided a much-needed point of view even though he disagreed with much of the content, a good example of positive civil discourse.
I received an email this week from a retired History Ph.D. and supporter from Cadiz, who disagreed with the premise of last week’s column. “The Democratic Party is making a huge mistake in trying to eliminate the filibuster,” he said. “True, Republicans have come to rely upon it to block just about everything. But the day may soon come when Democrats will need the filibuster to prevent (Republicans) from passing national versions of Texas’ anti-abortion and voter suppression laws.”
I have read with interest “Letters to the Editor” criticizing a column while exercising their First Amendment rights. At least they read it!
Thanks to the opposition of Greg DeLancey and Dr. Winfield Rose for their “interesting” columns.
And lastly and most importantly, I need to thank my family, who were tolerant for the 156-plus weeks and the approximately 1,560 hours of my time spent in solitary confinement away from them researching, writing, editing and rewriting these columns.
So, I hand off the Democratic party column to Dr. Ken Wolf, retired history professor from MSU, who already has a following from his many columns in the Ledger.
Now, I am off to a new role as a Kentucky Retired Teachers Association legislative liaison and lobbyist.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
