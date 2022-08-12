Well, friends, it is time to face up to reality. And I am not talking about who won the 2020 election. As my granddaughter would say, “That is so 2021!”
I am talking about something that all humans seem to find difficult to acknowledge. We are living in an age of transition … and this transition is greater than anything the human race has ever faced.
I refer here to the topic politely called “climate change,” originally known as “global warming” until that term became too uncomfortable and we needed something that sounded less threatening.
Former President Trump called “global warming” a hoax “created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” (Twitter, 2012). This helped him get elected in 2016, but it didn’t improve the climate one bit. Nor did bumper stickers around Kentucky proclaiming “Coal Keeps the Lights On.” Neither reduced the amount of carbon in the atmosphere that makes the greenhouse effect a serious problem.
Scientists have been telling us for many years that this warming would “be unhealthy for children and other living things,” to borrow a slogan from the Vietnam war protests of my youth. But we didn’t listen.
At least, not until very recently. We have begun to see serious fires, floods, and “heat domes” announced almost daily on our news broadcasts. It is now safe to say that nearly all of us, across any spectrum you want to mention — political, social, economic, geographic — are getting the point, understanding the dangers.
Climate change has finally become a matter of profit or loss for the business community, and that always gets our attention! We see many advertisements for electric cars on television, even though we do not yet have enough charging stations to travel across country in one of these new vehicles. Experiments with electric-powered aircraft have shown promise.
Some media doom and gloom commentators and a few scientists tell us that it is too late to prevent massive suffering and extinction of plant, animal and human species. We can no longer ignore this danger, but must begin to think through this potential life-or–death situation carefully, and then act as quickly as possible to minimize the damage we have caused to our planet. Here are some thoughts.
We have reached the proverbial turning point, one described by New Yorker science writer Elizabeth Colbert in her book The Sixth Extinction. We can either stick our heads in the sand as the ocean levels rise, or we can engage with others to change the way we live—and produce energy.
However, Americans are being told, usually by Republicans, that ending fossil fuel carbon emissions as quickly as we should will “ruin the economy.” Those saying this seem to want to use the last lump of coal and whiff of natural gas and only then declare an emergency and start on a crash course to create solar, wind, and geothermal sources of power.
It seems clear that people who think this way are not only “behind the curve,” as we say, but do not recognize, to mix metaphors, that this very dangerous curve ahead will soon be made impassable by rising water or burning trees.
One way to deal with those who resist life-saving change is to vote profit-before-life politicians out of office as soon as possible, and replace them with other legislators who, are willing to take seriously the imminent danger we face and pass emergency legislation, at both the state and federal levels, to stop producing fossil fuels quicky enough to give us a fighting chance at a sustainable future on our planet.
Such legislation, by the way, would be the ultimate pro-life decision we could make to save our species. It would also promote human freedom, add jobs and promote economic growth, even enough to avoid a recession. Most Americans would support this course of action.
Even more important, addressing our climate issues would help all of us replace the many fears that keep us divided. “Save our home together” could be new slogan.
Next week we will look at how this crisis is also an opportunity.
