Spring is here, which means that we are inching closer to the legislative interim period when lawmakers will begin laying the groundwork for the 2024 Regular Session. This period is integral to researching issues, meeting with stakeholders, and setting a general agenda. Of course, tops on our agenda will be passing a two-year spending plan for state agencies and programs. However, we will no doubt have other issues to tackle.
While there are still just a few weeks left before we begin the interim, I would like to take time this week to recognize a piece of legislation that may seem more ceremonial than it really is, HB 76. As you may know, the legislature takes the time to pass resolutions each year to recognize various dates throughout the year as agricultural themed days of appreciation. This year, instead of passing a handful of resolutions that are only binding for the year, we passed HB 76, which establishes a set of agricultural dates of recognition within state law. This provides us with an opportunity to bring focus to the impact each has on our life, but also to educate and build awareness of how important agriculture is to all of us.
These designations include:
• March as National Agriculture Month
• April as National Soybean Month
• May as National Beef Month
• June as National Dairy Month
• September as National Poultry Month.
• October as National Pork Month
• The week of George Washington’s birthday in February of each year as National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week
• March 22 of each year as National Agriculture (Ag) Day.
• The first full week of October of each year as National 4-H Week
This resolution provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the impact various sectors of agriculture have on our commonwealth’s economy and our way of life. Of course, we know the role agriculture has played in our state’s history. However, the legacy lives on today. In 2020 alone, an almost record setting $45.6 billion was infused into the state‘s economy from agricultural products and activities. $6.55 billion of this was collected in cash receipts.
In 2021, Kentucky producers achieved $6.86 billion in farm cash receipts. To break it down even further, in 2021, soybeans yielded $1.157 billion in sales receipts, poultry yielded almost $146 million in sales receipts, dairy products yielded $174 million in sales receipts, and pork yielded $170 million in sales receipts.
And to think, that was all in-house sales that took place within the state. Kentucky is also one of the leading states in the union for agricultural export revenue, bringing in an astonishing $3.1 billion in export revenue in the year 2021. I fully expect the numbers for 2022 to be even bigger for the commonwealth.
While agriculture is still going strong, we would like to see younger people enter farming. The state has programs available to encourage those under 40, but you cannot put a price on how great an impact programs like FFA and 4H have on students. They make farming not only attractive, but attainable by teaching skills like leadership, how to care for animals and crops, and how to manage budgets and financing.
This all goes to show that agriculture is undoubtedly the lifeblood of our state and an industry that provides both an economic and social foundation to a rural state like ours. HB 76 passed both chambers of the legislature with unanimous support.
Before I close, I also want to remind folks to check out the downtown farmer’s market and farmstands across our community as they open in the next few weeks. It is a great way to support our friends and neighbors, but you also cannot beat the taste of locally raised produce and meats.
As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. If you would like to receive regular email updates on what is going on in Frankfort, feel free to send me a request via my legislative email at MaryBeth.Imes@lrc.ky.gov. For more information, please visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) represents Kentucky’s 5th House District.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.