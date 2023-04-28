Spring is here, which means that we are inching closer to the legislative interim period when lawmakers will begin laying the groundwork for the 2024 Regular Session. This period is integral to researching issues, meeting with stakeholders, and setting a general agenda. Of course, tops on our agenda will be passing a two-year spending plan for state agencies and programs. However, we will no doubt have other issues to tackle.

While there are still just a few weeks left before we begin the interim, I would like to take time this week to recognize a piece of legislation that may seem more ceremonial than it really is, HB 76. As you may know, the legislature takes the time to pass resolutions each year to recognize various dates throughout the year as agricultural themed days of appreciation. This year, instead of passing a handful of resolutions that are only binding for the year, we passed HB 76, which establishes a set of agricultural dates of recognition within state law. This provides us with an opportunity to bring focus to the impact each has on our life, but also to educate and build awareness of how important agriculture is to all of us.