August is upon us and all the political spirits at-large are moving into a higher realm, having prepared for the next 14 weeks of rhetorical battle on the trail to Kentucky’s highest offices.
The season begins with the annual Fancy Farm political picnic in Graves County, where candidates taunt one another with hot button issues before salivating supporters, vis-a-vis antagonists, who respond with hisses, boos and uproarious chants. The atmosphere is predictable, yet entertaining, and often reveals how well a candidate will do by how poised their speech is before those who shout opposition. It can only be compared to static electricity, such as when your hair stands on end with a charge.
Don’t misunderstand my enthusiasm for Fancy Farm. I think the traditional event draws a distinction among candidates who will be on the ballot in November. There are a number of issues where Republicans and Democrats are diametrically opposed.
For example, how can Democrats question the economy and the many job opportunities that are available? What can Democrats say about business developing at an unprecedented rate?
On life issues, how can leaders of the Democrat Party remain committed to abortion, when the heartbeat of a baby beats within its mother’s womb? And how can you possibly defend late term abortion other than reframing it with language that ignores the rights of the 9-month-old human being about to emerge into our world.
What about fiscal responsibility? Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and GOP House and Senate members have stepped up to fix the pension hole left by Kentucky Democrats in past years. How can they Democrats defend ignoring pensions for years and under the Beshear Administration rerouting funds that were intended for Kentucky employees? How can they now claim foul as Republicans pour huge amounts of tax revenue into them to catch up and save the system from bankruptcy?
The issues don’t stop. Voter file integrity within Secretary of State Alice Lundergren Grimes office, has been a major problem for the past eight years. In an unprecedented way, Grimes staff accessed state voter registration records, looking up applicants for non-political positions to discover their party affiliations. Not just a few. Hundreds of voter records of Kentuckians were checked and mostly state employees in offices other than the Secretary of State’s office. How can Democrats defend this?
As candidates prepare their annual political sacrificial speech, there is no doubt among casual observers that Democrats offer nothing, but the promise of higher taxes and more regulations. It is the same thing that kept our economy and the growth of opportunity at a relative stand-still throughout the years, except for the crony pals of Democratic leaders.
Kentuckians appear to have awakened to the misdeeds of Democrats, who have long used their offices to shore up support. Thousands have made it known by reregistering as Republicans. Along with President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Governor Bevin and legislative members are sweeping up and rebuilding our dynamic economy and insuring that we maintain promises to Kentucky workers that are retired and will retire in the future.
Democrat supporters will protest the discourse, but the Republican message will ring true. If a Democrat candidate on stage says, “we can do better!” Think back to where we were and where we were going. And while we Republicans are not perfect, there is a drive to embrace responsibility and live up to our Constitution.
On your mark, get set, go!
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
