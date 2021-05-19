“Oh, would the power the Giver give us to see ourselves as others see us! It would from many a blunder free us, And foolish notion.” So wrote the Scottish poet Robert Burns many years ago. These words came to mind when I read a column by Eric Mack in Newsmax (12/13/20) about an interview with Far East analyst Gordon G. Chang titled “China Believes America is in Terminal Decline.” When our major adversaries look at us, what do they see? When they compare us with themselves, what do they conclude?
We are divided politically and culturally and are at war with ourselves. Since the end of World War II, we have followed a steady cycle of alternating presidential administrations by political party and ideology. Congressional majorities have followed this pattern since 1994. Our national unity of “E Pluribus Unum” has always been fragile, but the tragic Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 opened a chasm in that unity which has widened ever since. This has been exacerbated by cable news TV, the internet, social media, the pandemic and most recently by the Biden Administration’s hyperpartisanship in pursuing far-left, divisive policies. The result is instability and the loss of common identity, brotherhood and purpose, and international confidence and respect.
China, Russia and Iran have no such problems. China is a one-party totalitarian state with a huge population of about 1.5 billion. Minorities, freedom of speech, of the press and of religion are not tolerated in China. In Iran, the mullahs rule with an iron fist and following Shia Islam is mandatory. In Russia, the totalitarian Soviet regime collapsed, but there is no real political freedom there. Putin is in power indefinitely and opposition is not allowed. Regimes like this have an advantage over us because they impose their will on their people with the brute power of the state and present a unified front to the world.
These three foreign powers as well as others see our economic weaknesses very clearly. Our national debt is approaching $30 trillion. Almost half the money the U. S. government now spends every year is borrowed, and close to 80% of it is spent on individual benefits. We are borrowing money to pay the interest on the money we have already borrowed. Christopher DeMuth of the Wall Street Journal (“America’s Welfare State Is on Borrowed Time” 5/6/21) asks, “Has anyone noticed that the president has proposed increasing federal spending by nearly $1 trillion a year, while promising that 98% of Americans will pay nothing for it? ... Much of the spending is designed to exploit the pandemic crisis by transforming emergency income support into permanent middle-class entitlements ...” DeMuth calls this “the borrowed benefits syndrome.”
The Romans provided entertainment with gladiatorial contests and chariot races and built the coliseum with slave labor and a tax on prostitution. Rome also collapsed. The Chinese, Russian and Iranian leadership know this history. They also know their own histories of dynastic decline and collapse, and that of others such as the Mongols, Mughals and Ottomans. They have read the letter from 120 retired generals and admirals. They see our bungling, incompetent and petty leadership on television every day. Philosophers going back to Plato and Aristotle have recognized this civilizational life cycle of rise, decline and fall but our leaders apparently do not or, if they do, they do not care.
In his American Families Plan, President Joe Sanders, as Kimberly Strassel calls him (WSJ 5/7/21), “proposes four significant new federal entitlements: two years of free, universal prekindergarten, virtually free child care for all; a paid family and medical leave program; and two years of community college.” (Daniel Henninger, “Killing the American Dream,” WSJ 5/6/21)
How you do kill the American dream? You kill it with a “broad birth-to-death entitlement state.” You kill it by destroying the incentive to work, to think, to create, to discover, to invent and to invest. You do it by rendering these endeavors needless or useless. Or, if someone is foolish enough to accomplish something anyway, you confiscate his reward through punitive taxation and accuse him of perfidy. This is why all socialist/communist regimes depend on a totalitarian police state to survive.
So Burns is wrong. We (and our adversaries) see this and know it is happening before our very eyes, but doing so will not save us “from many a blunder and foolish notion.” It is a good time to be old, sad to say.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
