Joe Biden is known for his gaffes throughout much of his political life. In February of 2009, speaking to members of the House Democratic caucus at a retreat, then Vice President Biden commented off the cuff, “If we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there’s still a 30% chance we’re going to get it wrong.”
Then, his foibles were laughable. Now, however, with nuclear weapons in the hands of our enemies, a non-zero-sum game, the stakes have become higher than ever considering Russia’s president.
There is less applause for Washington’s majority these days, but don’t take my word for it. Facing pressure on his handling of inflation and the war in Ukraine, President Biden’s job approval has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency according to a new NBC poll released on Sunday morning. “Only 40 percent of Americans approve of President Biden’s job performance, with only 16 percent saying they strongly approve of it.” (RPK communications director Sean Southard).
Regarding Ukraine “only 28% of respondents said they have either a “great deal” or “quite a bit” of confidence in Biden’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and a whopping 44% said they have “very little” confidence in the president.” (Fox News)
President Biden’s gaffe-prone personality is concerning! Inflammatory vague statements like, “for God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” during his half hour speech in Poland last week about the Russian army’s brutal efforts to take over Ukraine, might be calculated differently by someone like Putin. Who knows what might trigger Putin’s anger, being only button away from a nuclear arsenal?
The Associated Press said it was a “dramatic escalation in rhetoric.” In other words, a blowhard statement, incoherently delivered with no regard for malice aforethought. Of course, like many times over the past 14 months, the White House staff found themselves attempting to walk back the President’s ad libs, in this case immediately, even before Biden boarded Air Force One.
The Russians didn’t consider it a faux pas, either. A spokesman at the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, quickly denounced Biden, saying “it’s not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia.” (AP)
The “global uproar,” as the Washington Post put it, “in the middle of a war,” is remarkable. Nine unscripted adlibbed words have leaders around the world and both sides of the political aisle troubled over the president’s ability to handle international and domestic burdens that seem to be blossoming daily.
While Biden’s White House staff immediately tried to clarify the comments, the president shot back indicating it was an emotional and moral statement and that he wasn’t walking back anything, “I make no apologies for it,” he said. Since then, it appears the president’s staff has settled on his spirited malapropism explanation.
While Biden believes that Putin won’t be swayed by his comments, “Former CIA Director David Petraeus said Sunday on ABC that the news cycle will move past Biden’s comments within a few days but could stick in Putin’s mind and “complicate matters going down the road.” (The Hill) These are tense days indeed.
For sure, Americans have taken note of the President’s language deficit withing this volatile setting and the potential for disaster. “If Biden can’t give a speech on a matter this important without making such big mistakes, he should not be giving speeches on it,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a tweet.
It is interesting that Madeleine Albright who passed away last week at the age of 84 tweeted only a month about the Russian invasion. “Ukraine is entitled to its sovereignty, no matter who its neighbors happen to be. In the modern era, great countries accept that, and so must Vladimir Putin.” This makes sense.
How will this play out? I am not sure we can even know. It appears we missed the signs of Putin’s passion to reclaim Ukraine. We have underestimated the strength of the Ukrainians. And we have placed our future in jeopardy with an administration that cannot articulate a clear course of action for America. A president’s words matter.
I do not relish the predicament of the moment but hope for better days ahead with leaders that can project a clear path for America and the world.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
