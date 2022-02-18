Growing up in Michigan, in a suburb not far from Detroit, I remember listening to the “Big 8,” CKLW, a Canadian radio station in Windsor, Ontario, playing rock ‘n roll’s top 40 hits. The announcers had big voices, lots of energy, pop phrases and plenty of listeners on the U.S. side. Windsor, just across the Detroit River, is easily assessable by two iconic throughfares.
First, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, “the only existing sub aqueous international automobile border crossing in the world,” is nearly a mile long, and recognized as one of the wonders of the world, completed in 1930. The other, the Ambassador Bridge, which remains the largest international suspension bridge in the world. The structure is the busiest international crossing in North America, with more than 40,000 commuters, tourist and truck drivers carrying $323 million worth of goods cross the Windsor-Detroit border each day. (Detroit-Windsor Tunnel)
I thought about these passageways while watching how Canadian Truckers blocked the Ambassador bridge as a protest to the draconian Covid mandates by Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The ill effect of “the disruptions added costs to already elevated charges for freight” between the U.S. and Canada. “The extra cost will be particularly painful for the auto and agriculture industries and make it harder for strained supply chains to normalize this year. Particularly if the Canadian unrest sparks similar moves by like-minded transport workers in the U.S. and elsewhere.” (Bloomberg)
And perhaps it is. Last week PBS news reported that, “a groundswell is happening here in the U.S., too.” U.S. Truck drivers have or are planning to support the Canadians with their own protest. Convoy to Save America, a group very much in support of Canada’s big rig drivers, were among the organizers last weekend near Buffalo, New York.”
USA Today reported that “Dozens of vehicles and hundreds of people gathered Saturday and Sunday near the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, that connects with the Ontario city of Fort Erie. The protesters flew American flags, honked horns, and carried banners saying, “my body my choice” and “do not comply.”
“And truckers elsewhere in the world have been triggered to start protests of their own … in New Zealand, people were arrested in the capital city of Wellington, while police in Paris are deploying thousands of officers this (last) weekend to keep a growing convoy out of that city.” (PBS)
This worldwide tempest may have Democrats asking what would happen if truck drivers staged similar long-term protests in sympathy with Canadian truckers, here in the U.S.? Obviously, slowing down product deliveries would further disrupt the supply chain and cause additional ill sentiment to Democrats.
In a recent floor speech, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell suggested the motivation of Democratic Governors to lift mandates so suddenly is based on polling. “The only science that’s changed in the last two weeks is the political science. The only data that’s changed in the last two weeks is Democrats’ polling data,” he said.
Sen. McConnell suggests that the scientific facts haven’t changed in the last few weeks, but that governors have taken a 180-degree turn, “a shifting political landscape.”
Suddenly, U.S. Democrats are alert. Some Canadian provinces like Ontario, the largest populated region, may have also been listening and will drop requirements that citizens be fully vaccinated to enter public facilities on March 1. Two other regions, Alberta and Saskatchewan have already announced easing restrictions.
Yet, Prime Minister Trudeau wants the truckers gone using what’s called the Emergencies Act to “allow authorities to designate no-protest zones in areas near the border and to commandeer tow trucks to help them remove demonstrators’ vehicles.” But a spokeswoman “for the Ottawa protesters, operating under the Freedom Convoy 2022 banner, said the government’s plan was unlikely to dent demonstrators’ resolve … protesters say they won’t move until Canadian governments’ drop all Covid-19 vaccine mandates and related restrictions.” (Wall Street Journal)
As Senator McConnell suggests, there is a “shifting political landscape” in the U.S. Why? 2022 is an election year and outcomes don’t look good for Democrats. It’s Rock and Roll for Republicans though, “the land of the free and home of the brave.” Hopefully Canadians anthem will ring true soon enough too, ‘True patriot love in all of us command. With glowing hearts, we see thee rise, The True North strong and free.”
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.