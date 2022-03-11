There’s a poster-size picture on my office wall of Ronald Reagan. His wavey hair and confident smile reminds me of America’s greatness during his presidency. Considering all that is going on in the world, I am reminded of Reagan’s part in ending the Cold War and brokering the phrase “peace through strength.”
His “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” speech represents numerous times in front of microphones where monumental statements earned him the title of “the great communicator.” It is said about Reagan’s presidency that “America’s foreign policy objectives were clear and consistent. We stood by our friends and did not back down when adversaries tried to spread their oppressive systems.” (Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library)
We would do well to have a president like Ronald Reagan these days. Someone who would stand up against those countries, like Russia and its communist dictator, spreading oppressive control and destruction. But here we go again, –the days of appeasement under President Obama and then-Vice President Biden are back, putting us in a dangerous place.
As a result of a weak foreign policy and short-sighted domestic concerns, the Biden Administration has jeopardized the energy sector of the United States. First by executive fiat, imposing a “green” energy policy that has shut down America’s oil production that only recently allowed us to be energy independent. Without a contingency, we are dependent on radical countries for oil, like Russia, Iran and Venezuela.
Secondly, if we love democracy and freedom, we aren’t showing it. Our current Democratic administration has acted toward Russia like parents and their spoiled children. Over and over the Russians have ignored Biden’s warnings. Progressive sanctions have failed resulting in a war-torn country where many Ukrainians are now refugees or are dead in the streets.
Clearly, we all need to understand that America’s energy crisis is not Putin’s fault, but fully it is the incompetence of President Joe Biden and his administration. Any attempt for the White House to blame Russia and their unprovoked military aggression toward Ukraine is an intentional rhetorical shift composed by creative White House speech writers trying to change the narrative. Don’t buy the ploy, it’s a red herring.
Our current U.S. energy policy is risky, adding pressure to increasing inflationary numbers. It’s not only food costs, but fuel on the rise which affects transportation of goods and services and home heating costs. As of mid-week, Gas Buddy, the fuel price by location website, reported almost every station in Murray, for example, with regular gas at $3.99 per gallon. Premium was $4.59 and diesel, $4.99 per gallon.
If you don’t think this is the Biden legacy, get this: “President Joe Biden’s nominee for the nation’s top banking regulator could dramatically change the Federal Reserve’s responsibilities to include harshly punishing any financial institution or company that does business with fossil fuel companies.” (The Washington Free Beacon) It’s all baked in and intentional and has been since Joe took office. They do not want oil as our energy solution.
While the President has supposedly indicated we won’t buy any more Russian oil, he is attempting to make deals with Iran and Venezuela. On the other hand, he’s ruled out Canada as a source and our own drilling sites that could quickly, with an emergency declaration (remember Warp Speed), open the flow of oil to eventually mitigate our challenge.
The whole nation is feeling the pain at the pump and “economists estimate the government will (Thursday, March 10, 2022) report a February inflation rate of nearly 8%, an acceleration from the prior month that would only partially capture the recent run-up in energy prices.” (Wall Street Journal)
Our crisis is not because of our producers, it is the fault of the current administration. President Trump stimulated the nation’s domestic oil production, freeing us from the dependence on foreign oil. But it all stopped when Democrats took over.
It does appear electric vehicles have made improvements, but so have fuel-burning automobiles with improved gas mileage and emission controls. Alternatives are welcome, but moving away from fossil fuels is not the answer, at least for now.
What can we do? We need to pay attention and elect a Republican majority in the U.S. House and Senate to hold our inept President and his cabinet accountable for putting us in this spot so that we can keep America independent and strong.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
