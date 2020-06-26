“The only proper purpose of a government is to protect man’s rights, which means: to protect him from physical violence. The only proper functions of a government are: the police, to protect you from criminals; the army, to protect you from foreign invaders; and the courts, to protect your property and contracts from breach or fraud by others, to settle disputes by rational rules, according to objective law. (John Galt)”
Who is John Galt, (you ask)? This question is posed numerous times in Ayn Rand’s epic novel, “Atlas Shrugged,” published in 1957. John Galt, the main character, defies an evolved communistic-style government whose aim is to control every aspect of business and daily life. “The producers are destroyed, and their destroyers continue to be oblivious to their destruction.” (Art Carden, Samford University) Sound familiar?
The book, a must read for conservatives, written by philosopher Ayn Rand, has spawned its own association, The Atlas Society, and you may recognize it from a series of movies recently produced.
As the book unfolds, it is clear the country is being destroyed and Galt leans on his rational mind to conclude that without the world’s great thinkers, motivation throughout society will be lost. He begins his plan to save the world from government’s abuse of power. I thought it would be a good set up for today’s commentary.
Some of the same incendiary events are happening today in our Republic. Despite the novel’s date and references to their limited technology, the message is clear: without individual freedoms, the government can and will naturally take over.
Fortunately, Republicans can point to a shrewd political mastermind whose patient aim has not only kept producers producing, but over the past four years, protected American’s Constitutional freedoms by confirming relatively young Constitutional-minded federal judges at a mind-boggling pace.
Just this week, an amazing record was achieved in the United States Senate as Leader Mitch McConnell presided over his legislative body to confirm the 200th conservative judicial nominee. Fifty-two Republican Senators approved the federal judge who will sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals 5th Circuit.
Remarkably, this is the first time in 40 years where there are no vacancies to be filled on federal appellate courts, the court where many major rulings are issued. Compare that to President Obama’s eight-year term, where only 55 judges were confirmed in the Senate.
In McConnell style, Kentucky’s U.S. senator made this about American values: “As I’ve said many times, our work with the administration to renew our federal courts is not a partisan or political victory. It is a victory for the rule of law and for the Constitution itself.”
Despite the national rancor, the pandemic induced recession and the virus itself, Senate GOP members along with leader McConnell have once again ensured a legacy for the rule of law. Resisting the urge to give in to those who have lost their minds in a sea of self-induced confusing emotions.
Those who show hatred toward the Constitution and our history do not realize that their protest only comes as a result of its meaning. By that, I would suggest that only peaceful protest, not rioting and looting, destroying statues and disfiguring things with lewd messages, the intent of our Bill of Rights.
Truly, 2020 will be one of the most memorable in our lifetimes, where Democrat leaders’ applause of the insurrection, and their quashing of business has emboldened mob mentality. The silent majority has watched with disgust, while liberals have taken a knee in support of the marauders, seemingly with no regrets. It is painstaking as we watch these situations unfold.
Nonetheless, it is impressive and satisfying that Leader McConnell despite the onslaught of constant verbal assault from the left, has achieved such a milestone. Congratulations to Kentucky’s U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and to our nation’s future. Thank you, Senator, for protecting our country today and in the future.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
