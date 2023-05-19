April seemed to fly by in some ways, but it didn’t do so without a multitude of events that all emphasized our relationship with the environment. Many of these activities were part of the Four Rivers Watershed Sustainability Festival, which is organized by Murray State’s Watershed Studies Institute (WSI) and Hancock Biological Station (HBS), the Jackson Purchase Resource, Conservation and Development Foundation (JPF), and the City of Murray, along with numerous local partners and volunteers.
It all started with Family Day, which was hosted by MSU’s Arboretum and organized by Rhonda Lamb from JPF. Hundreds of children, parents, and grandparents came to see dozens of displays from local and regional groups, including the Calloway County Master Gardeners, LBL’s Nature Station, and Paris Landing State Park.
Family Day was quickly followed by Scholar’s Week, hosted by MSU’s Office of Research and Scholarly Activity (ORCA), which highlights student research through both poster and oral presentations. The Sigma Xi Poster Competition, organized by Dr. Marcie Venter, included many environmental posters among the 30 presented as part of the competition, and the WSI Research Symposium included nine excellent talks by students ranging from the distribution of predators to carbon dioxide emissions in wetlands.
By the end of an intense week of scholarly activity we were all hungry, and the Beast Feast was timed perfectly. MSU’s Wildlife and Fisheries Society, with help from Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA), put on a feast of wildlife dishes for the ages. An amazing group of local citizens came to try out everything from raccoon risotto to antelope stroganoff and pan-fried trout to Asian carp egg rolls, along with a variety of yummy sides and deserts.
Luckily, a new event called the Science Café was held after Beast Feast rather than before. Noelle Thompson, former KDFWR deer coordinator, discussed the ins and outs of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer, something that has already impacted Tennessee and is poised to affect Kentucky. The Café was organized by Dr. Andrea Darracq and hosted by Tap 216 in Murray during Earth Week and was filled with a diverse mix of interested people with dozens of questions for the speaker. This event was such a success that it is likely it will be held every semester, with other intriguing and accomplished speakers.
Earth Week included several other events, including a Cinema International film, organized by Dr. Therese St. Paul, called “A Life on Our Planet,” which attracted a diverse group of local citizens interested in thinking about the world we have created and how we could change our behavior in ways that would be better for humans and the Earth. Thoughtful discussions among the audience followed each showing.
Earth Week also included BIOfest, organized by Dr. Laura Sullivan-Beckers, where numerous Biology faculty, students, and staff spread out throughout the Biology Building to showcase how cool and interesting their science is to the general public, along with some fun things for youngsters. BIOFest included everything from microbe art and tissue development to live insects, fish and reptiles.
That same week the new Biodiversity Art Competition took flight, with the display of 30 excellent photographs, paintings, sculptures, and other artwork in the MSU Biology Atrium. Organized by Dr. Kate He and judged by faculty in the Departments of Art & Design and Biological Sciences, the competition showcased the beauty and inspiration of biodiversity, and culminated in a reception and awards ceremony where over 60 artists, family, and friends gathered to celebrate this unique mix of art and science.
Earth Week ended with a weekend-long BHA Hunt 4 Sustainability wild turkey workshop at HBS, where four experienced turkey hunters helped mentor six new hunters in everything from hunting ethics, wild turkey biology and management, gun safety, and calling techniques. HBS was a perfect venue for the workshop, and the HBS Director and turkey mentor, Dr. Michael Flinn, did a great job hosting. The workshop could not have happened without the help of Vernon Anderson, also known as the “Johnny Appleseed of Turkeys,” whom graciously provided access and gun safety instruction at the Jackson Purchase Gun Club. No turkeys were harvested, but only because of a bad firing pin at a critical moment on a gobbler strutting at 16 yards. Turkey or not, everyone, from students to mentors, learned something new and had a great time.
After Earth Week, it was the home stretch for April, which ended with the Kentucky Lake River Sweep, organized by HBS and the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO). Dozens of volunteers showed up in the rain and collected two truckloads worth of garbage from the lake shore, followed by a delicious fish fry again hosted by Dr. Flinn and his amazing staff and volunteers. The hushpuppies alone were worth a soaked morning of trash collection.
The Four Rivers Watershed Sustainability Festival is a month-long celebration of our region’s environment and our human experience and interactions with it, and it could not be accomplished without a dedicated group of people. Besides those mentioned above, the Festival’s success was due to the hard work of Barbara Like, Gerry Harris, Dana Vinson, Angie Hayden, Jason Harris, Jane Benson, Debbie Plummer, James Oakley, Dr. Gary ZeRuth, Dr. J.B. Moon, Dr. Mike Kemp, Eric Darracq, Cason Vadakin, and many, many others.
Although we are looking forward to some rest after an intense month, I think all of the organizers, volunteers, and participants were very pleased with this year’s Festival. If you thought this year was jammed packed (it was), we have a few new ideas for next year. If you were there, we hope to see you again next year. If you missed any of the events, we hope you can make it next April!
