MSU BIOFest

Two new events in the Four Rivers Watershed Sustainability Festival were the Science Café and the Biodiversity Art Competition.  

 Photos by Howard Whiteman

April seemed to fly by in some ways, but it didn’t do so without a multitude of events that all emphasized our relationship with the environment. Many of these activities were part of the Four Rivers Watershed Sustainability Festival, which is organized by Murray State’s Watershed Studies Institute (WSI) and Hancock Biological Station (HBS), the Jackson Purchase Resource, Conservation and Development Foundation (JPF), and the City of Murray, along with numerous local partners and volunteers.

It all started with Family Day, which was hosted by MSU’s Arboretum and organized by Rhonda Lamb from JPF. Hundreds of children, parents, and grandparents came to see dozens of displays from local and regional groups, including the Calloway County Master Gardeners, LBL’s Nature Station, and Paris Landing State Park.  