First, let me correct the name of Charles Murray in my last column. His name is Murray, not Murphy. Thanks to Keith York for calling this to my attention.
The last sentence of that column was, “The problem is that one person’s ‘misinformation’ is another person’s truth.” Following that, if everything one person or group identifies as “misinformation” or offensive is censored, there will be little left to debate and discuss. The same goes for using epithets and “outrage” to shut down those who hold unpopular positons. We must realize that what we want for ourselves, we must grant to others.
The precious idea of freedom of thought and expression did not fully enter the Western tradition until about 500 years ago. Until 1517, there was a succession of “universal truths” to which everyone was expected to adhere, but the Protestant Reformation introduced the idea of the priesthood of the believer which said that every individual could read and interpret the Scripture for himself. Within the next 150 years, this idea was applied to politics with profound consequences. This is not to say there are no universal truths, but it is to say that individual liberty to think and speak differently was greatly expanded. Note the word “liberty;” we don’t hear that word much anymore.
The 1735 case of John Peter Zenger was noted in my previous column. In his classic 10th Federalist (1789) discussion of factions, James Madison gave freedom of speech and of the press its theoretical foundation. Defining a faction as a group of people “who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest . . . .,” Madison says, “There are two methods of curing the mischiefs of faction: the one, by removing its causes; the other, by controlling its effects. There are again two methods of removing the causes of faction: the one, by destroying the liberty which is essential to its existence; the other, by giving to every citizen the same opinions, the same passions, and the same interests.”
Today we can see these two methods of removing factions operating before our own eyes in the form of press censorship, intimidation, the heckler’s veto and educational indoctrination. Amazon’s refusal to sell certain Dr. Seuss books puts every book in its inventory at risk. Accomplished, professional adults are attacked, bullied and intimidated because of silly, stupid and sometimes fictional things they (allegedly) did as teenagers and college students 30 years previously. Conservative speakers are not invited or are disinvited to speak on campuses or shouted down, and conservatives in history, political science and sociology college and university departments are as rare as hen’s teeth.
As I have said before, liberals champion diversity of all things except ideas, but definitely not ideas. As Madison said, they strive to destroy the liberty necessary for ideological diversity to exist, or to destroy that diversity through unanimity indoctrination disguised as education. Nothing could be more obvious or more dangerous to liberty.
Another classic defense of freedom of thought and expression is John Stuart Mill’s 1859 essay “On Liberty.” Though short, this piece is far too profound to be condensed in a newspaper column, but is very applicable to today’s “cancel culture.” Mill is concerned not only with political oppression but social oppression. Quoting from pages 5-6 of the Gateway edition, “Protection ... against the tyranny of the magistrate is not enough: there needs protection also against the tyranny of the prevailing opinion ... : against the tendency of society to impose, by other means than civil penalties, its own ideas and practices ... on those who dissent from them; to fetter the development, and, if possible, prevent the formation, of any individuality not in harmony with its ways, ...” Sound familiar?
On pages 20-21 Mill continues, “If all mankind minus one were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind. ... We can never be sure that the opinion we are endeavoring to stifle is a false opinion; and if we were sure, stifling it would be an evil still.”
These words cause outrage among cancel culture warriors because they are predicated on liberty and affirm the “scandalous” notion that people have the right to think for themselves. To be continued.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.