“A battle lost or won is easily described, understood, and appreciated, but the moral growth of a great nation requires reflection, as well as observation, to appreciate it.” - Frederick Douglass
An idyllic scene stretched out in front of me. I momentarily became lost in the tranquility of the place and felt like I had stepped into a Bob Ross painting. Fluffy white clouds puffed out of a blue canvas above the gently flowing Cumberland River.
I watched as a crew worked on a barge as it traveled down the peaceful river. Laughter rang out from the vessel as the men happily went about their tasks. It struck me that more than 160 years earlier great ironclad ships navigated those waters in drastically different conditions.
A great battle was won and lost on that very spot. A battle that fewer and fewer people even realize took place there. A battle for the moral growth and soul of what would become a great nation.
A towboat was pushing fully loaded barges from Ashland, Kentucky up the river. I stood in silence and watched as the barges faded into the distance. They eventually rounded a bend in the gently flowing river and disappeared, so I turned and headed upriver.
I meandered along the shoreline of the Cumberland River absentmindedly picking up rocks and skipping them across the surface of the water. My only thoughts were of the Civil War battle that raged there in February of 1862. It was a bright, sunny day, but a chill in the morning air sent shivers down my spine as I moved up the river. There was not another soul around, but an eerie feeling that thousands of eyes were following my every move, nearly overwhelmed me.
I trudged ahead but it was as if I was walking under the burden of a heavy load. The backpack slung over my shoulder suddenly seemed to be loaded down with a ton of bricks instead of camera gear. My feet felt like they were mired in quicksand.
A high-pitched cackle broke the trance I had fallen into and I lifted my eyes skyward. An American bald eagle rifled down toward the river before banking hard to the right in hot pursuit of an osprey. The osprey was carrying a rather large fish in its talons and the eagle had its sights set on fish for breakfast.
The two were soon locked in an aerial dogfight over the river. The osprey did everything in its power to escape with its hard-won feast ,while the eagle zeroed in on it. A display of aeronautical combat worthy of Top Gun played out right in front of me.
Smaller and more agile, the osprey climbed straight up toward the sun before a near-vertical dive sent it zooming past its opponent. The superior maneuverability and quickness of the osprey gave it a distinct advantage as it deftly avoided the much larger eagle. The eagle eventually gave up its pursuit and turned back toward me.
I was mesmerized by the majestic eagle as it swooped down toward the Cumberland. It flew directly over me and settled down on a tree at the top of a hill overlooking the river. The symbol of our great nation locked eyes with me. Beneath it stood the silent Civil War battery of Fort Donelson near Dover, Tennessee.
Cold, thick mud held onto the sole of my left foot like the strong hands of a demon reaching up from the distant past. I struggled to break free from the sludge and decided to climb the hill so I could explore the rest of Fort Donelson. The American bald eagle stood stoically on its perch high above the remnants of the old fort and did not budge as I scrambled up the hill.
Standing atop the bluff more than 100 feet above the Cumberland River, it was easy to see why a relatively unknown Brigadier General named Ulysses S. Grant believed that capturing Fort Donelson was critical if the Union was going to turn the tide of the Civil War. Rivers and railroads were the super highways of the time and the Cumberland River was a major artery that flowed directly into the crucial manufacturing city of Nashville, Tennessee. Grant knew that if he could take Fort Donelson after securing Fort Henry and control of the Tennessee River just a few days earlier, the Union Army would have access to the heart of the Confederacy.
Fort Donelson was strategically built and armed with an impressive battery to protect the river from attack. A massive system of trenches surrounded the fort and more than 17,000 Confederate troops manned the fortifications. The entrenched defensive positions of the Confederates were formidable, but the brash and decisive Grant understood the impact that a victory here would have on the Union effort.
After marching his force of nearly 15,000 troops over 12 miles from Fort Henry, Grant positioned his men in a semi-circle around the western side of Fort Donelson. Skirmishes broke out along the earthen walls surrounding the fort on February 12-13, 1862. While these minor clashes were taking place, Flag Officer Andrew H. Foote led a flotilla of ships that had pummeled Fort Henry into quick submission on Feb. 6 down the Cumberland River toward Fort Donelson.
Foote’s fleet of gunboats consisted of the ironclads St. Louis, Pittsburg, Louisville, and Carondelet, and the timberclads Conestoga and Tyler. The ironclads were fearsome new weapons, but Foote would soon find out that the battery of Fort Donelson posed a more dangerous threat to his fleet than that of Fort Henry.
The tranquility of Valentine’s Day morning was shattered as the ironclads unleashed their fury on the fort. The earth around Fort Donelson quaked beneath the heavy bombardment, but the 12 heavy canons of the Confederate battery rained fire down on the Union ships from high above the river.
The duel lasted less than two hours. The iron valentines from the Confederate position inflicted serious damage to the armada and Foote was forced to retreat. He received a significant wound during the conflict and left to raucous cheers from the Rebels.
The Confederate celebration would be short-lived as Grant’s force swelled to more than 25,000 by the morning of Feb. 15. Confederate generals Gideon J. Pillow, Simon Buckner Sr. and John B. Floyd realized that Grant had them surrounded and attempted a breakout. On the morning of the 15th, Confederate troops attempted to push through the right flank of the Union Army.
The Rebels drove Brigadier General John McClernand’s troops back. McClernand’s forces retreated but held a line that prevented a Confederate escape. When Union reinforcements arrived in the afternoon, the situation was stabilized and Pillow ordered the Southern forces back into their trenches.
The decision by Pillow to pause the breakout effort and re-supply proved to be a strategic error. Grant took advantage of the blunder by immediately ordering a counterattack that forced the Confederates to retreat further back into a defensive position. Grant’s bold move reclaimed most of the land lost by McClernand that morning.
The Confederate generals huddled overnight and decided that they faced impossible odds. Under cover of darkness, Floyd and Pillow escaped to Nashville with about 2,000 troops leaving Buckner in charge of the fort. Union commanders were surprised to see white flags of truce flying above Fort Donelson when dawn broke on Feb. 16.
Buckner requested a truce and asked Grant for his terms of surrender. He expected Grant to offer generous terms because the two had been friends and colleagues in the Union Army before the war. He was shocked when Grant replied, “No terms except unconditional and immediate surrender can be accepted.”
The impact that the fall of Fort Donelson had on the eventual outcome of the Civil War cannot be underestimated. With control of the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers in Union hands, the South was forced to abandon southern Kentucky and much of Middle and West Tennessee. Nashville became a major supply center for the armies of the North and the entire Confederacy was now vulnerable to Union invasion.
The conquests of Fort Henry and Fort Donelson gave the struggling Union its first major victories of the war. Perhaps more importantly, the North gained a new hero that it could rally behind. Ulysses “Unconditional Surrender” Grant was promoted to major general and would go on to lead major triumphs at places like Shiloh, Vicksburg and Chattanooga. Grant’s success led to him being put in command of the entire Union Army. Robert E. Lee’s surrender to Grant at Appomattox would eventually make him President of the United States of America.
I thought about Grant, his men, and their remarkable impact on our great nation while I walked around Fort Donelson Nation Battlefield in silence. Too many people have forgotten, or never learned, about the sacrifices made by those who fought this and countless other battles to free people from bondage and preserve a great nation.
Echoes of the past sounded in my head while I learned more about the battle and the lives of those who fought it. I admired the serenity of the beautiful setting and thought about the words of the great Frederick Douglass. While there will always be a need for improvement, we should reflect upon the sacrifices made for the moral growth of a great nation and appreciate it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.