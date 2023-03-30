Years ago, a friend came into town for a visit, and I took her for a ride through LBL to show her some of the local landscape. Having grown up her entire life in the desert Southwest, she was entranced by all of the green of a spring in the east. New, bright green leaves were everywhere, dogwoods were blooming, and daffodils, spring beauties, trillium, and other wildflowers were popping up everywhere, all a consequence of our abundant water. In parts of the west, even in a good year, it is never as green, as there just isn’t enough water to produce the same diversity and quantity of plants.
Here in the east, and especially in the Four Rivers region, we take water for granted. Of course we do: in many months of the year, parts of our region are underwater, flooded from the backwaters of the Mississippi and Ohio. No one here thinks about a water shortage, ever, until we don’t have any.
More often than we would like, ice storms, tornados, or other natural phenomena knock out power, sometimes for the entire region. As tireless work crews (heroes!) busy themselves trying to restore the electricity, those of us that live away from cities are hoping, among other things, that we stored enough water to get us through the power outage. Because our water comes from a well powered by electricity, when the power goes out, so does our water. When you live in the country, water is not to be taken for granted, ever.
Yet we often do. When you can turn on a tap and have clean water, or drop by a drinking fountain within any building, or see it spouting dozens of feet in the air in front of a hotel or golf course, you cannot help but take it for granted. It seems limitless, even if it isn’t.
Freshwater is only 2% of all the water on the planet, and a good 25% of that is in ice — or was until recently, since it is now melting due to climate change. It turns out that 2% is actually plenty for humans to subsist on, if we are careful. Even our growing population can utilize that 2% sustainably and thrive. Unfortunately, that just hasn’t happened. Many of us waste water, and many others live in areas with natural water scarcity. Some live in countries that don’t protect their water, and allow pollution to poison it.
Even in the United States, we still see issues with water pollution. The train derailment in Ohio is just the most recent example of how our “progress” continues to threaten our watersheds. Another example is “forever chemicals” such as PFAS that pollute our waterways and freshwater fish, and are commonly found in all of our bloodstreams. Even though some say that the U.S. has too many regulations, pollution levels suggest we may not have enough. Keeping our water clean helps keep all of life, including humans, healthy.
To celebrate clean water and healthy watersheds, and to help people appreciate and want to help conserve both, Murray State’s Watershed Studies Institute and Hancock Biological Station, the Jackson Purchase foundation and the City of Murray, with the help of numerous partners, are once again organizing their four Rivers Watershed Sustainability festival during April. All events are open to the public.
The Festival begins with an all-ages family Day on Tuesday, April 4, at the Murray State Arboretum with a variety of events ranging from educational to just plain fun (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). On Wednesday, April 12, MSU students will present their environmental research at the WSI Research Symposium from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Barkley Room of the Curris Center. Later that week, the MSU chapters of The Wildlife Society and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers will be hosting a Beast Feast of wild game and fish, followed by a child-friendly movie, at Murray’s Central Park, from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 15. A small donation per plate is requested for this event, but that donation provides access to delicious servings of white-tailed deer, elk, pronghorn antelope, wild turkey, waterfowl and a variety of fish, including Asian carp delicacies courtesy of Two Rivers fisheries. All proceeds benefit The Wildlife Society.
Even more events are scheduled during Earth Week. On Wednesday, April 19, we will be having a Sigma Xi Science Café at Tap 216, organized by Dr. Andrea Darracq from the Department of Biological Sciences. This new event will feature Noelle Thompson, former Kentucky State Deer Coordinator, who will be discussing and answering questions about chronic wasting disease (CWD).
That same week, the festival is sponsoring two Cinema International movies on April 20 and 22 (Earth Day!) in Faculty Hall 208 at 7:30 p.m. The film is David Attenborough’s inspirational “A Life on Our Planet,” which provides a historical view of what he has seen over his lifetime, and the positive future he sees for Earth’s environment. The film will be followed by a discussion hosted by yours truly.
On Friday, April 21, the Department of Biological Sciences will have their annual Bio Fest in and outside of the Biology Building near the Jones Clock Tower from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., organized by Dr. Laura Sullivan-Beckers. This event is a family-focused, fun event showcasing everything biology, including molecules, microbes, plants, animals, and healthy ecosystems.
WKCTC, in collaboration with the Paducah Downtown Farmers Market, will again be hosting an Earth Day Celebration on April 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will showcase a variety of fun, exciting, informational and educational opportunities within the region.
The Biodiversity Art Competition, organized by Dr. Kate He in the Department of Biological Sciences and the Murray Art Guild, is another new event this year. Sixty-four entries have been submitted and judges are reviewing them right now. Thirty of those entries will be on display in the Biology Building Atrium from April 19-28. We encourage the public to view this artwork at any time during the day, particularly during Bio Fest on the 21st, or before or after the Science Café or Cinema International events.
The festival will end with a Kentucky Lake River Sweep on Saturday, April 29, at the Hancock Biological Station, followed by a fish fry at noon. We will be doing our best to clean the lake up, and all supplies such as gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Canoes, kayaks, and pontoon boat rides will be available to assist the clean-up, or you can walk the bank. Participants need to register ahead of time for this event, either using the QR code on HBS’s Facebook page, or by calling 270-809-2272.
Details for all of our events can be found on the Facebook pages of the four Rivers Watershed Watch, the Watershed Studies Institute and the Hancock Biological Station, and any scheduling updates will be posted there.
Water may seem abundant, and luckily it is where we live, but we cannot take it for granted any longer. Our lives and our economy depend on clean water, and keeping it that way across the globe is one of the ways we can start living sustainably on a planet with limited water resources.
April is a month of rebirth, and as the world around us becomes more green, what better time to celebrate our water and the quality of life that it bring to us, and renew our commitment to ensure its protection for future generations? I hope you will join me, and so many others, in both the celebration and continued protection of this precious resource. If we work together, we can ensure that spring is green and clean for generations to come.
