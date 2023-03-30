Family Day

Family Day at Murray State’s Arboretum is Tuesday, April 4, and is the kick-off event for the Four Rivers Watershed Sustainability Festival.

 Photo courtesy of Four Rivers Watershed Watch

Years ago, a friend came into town for a visit, and I took her for a ride through LBL to show her some of the local landscape.  Having grown up her entire life in the desert Southwest, she was entranced by all of the green of a spring in the east. New, bright green leaves were everywhere, dogwoods were blooming, and daffodils, spring beauties, trillium, and other wildflowers were popping up everywhere, all a consequence of our abundant water.  In parts of the west, even in a good year, it is never as green, as there just isn’t enough water to produce the same diversity and quantity of plants.   

Here in the east, and especially in the Four Rivers region, we take water for granted. Of course we do: in many months of the year, parts of our region are underwater, flooded from the backwaters of the Mississippi and Ohio. No one here thinks about a water shortage, ever, until we don’t have any.