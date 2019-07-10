Ken Wolf recently wrote a column entitled “Are Americans exceptional?” He addressed the causes of America’s strength and prosperity.
He writes that, among other factors, we benefited from the cheap labor of slaves and “voluntary immigrants.” Cheap labor has been the norm throughout history, but prosperity has not. I think more important was the culture and entrepreneurialism which allowed the United States to become an early adapter of the Industrial Revolution, a phenomenon originating in Great Britain, the country from which most early Americans migrated. This entrepreneurialism was nurtured by factors which I think he downplayed in the following paragraph.
“Therefore, America came to be a prosperous country, not because we were smarter, had better civil or religious values, a creative Constitution, a quotable Declaration of Independence, or an inborn and superior love of freedom. We became the world’s strongest, most prosperous nation because we were very, very lucky.” I think our civil and religious values, our Constitution and the political structures it created, and Americans’ love of freedom has had much to do with our prosperity.
Because I think these factors have greatly contributed to our prosperity and greatness as a nation, I believe it is important to pursue governmental policies which help preserve these factors rather than undermine them. I believe the policies of the radical Left, if implemented, would undermine these factors, leading not just to lowered prosperity, but diminished freedom. (Just to be clear, I do not consider Ken Wolf to be part of the radical Left.)
Some may believe that if America’s prosperity is due to our being “very, very lucky”, then our prosperity is undeserved. If it is undeserved, then that wealth should be redistributed to others. Ken does not make that claim and I am not imputing that conclusion to him. Still, I understand how someone could draw that conclusion from that belief.
It is easier to destroy than create. Throughout history, poverty has been the natural state of humanity. Prosperity has been the exception. If prosperity is viewed as arising through luck, rather than the values and institutions which allow it to be nurtured, it will be harder to maintain. If it is viewed as arising from injustice toward other groups, then it will be harder to maintain. Again, Ken does not claim that American prosperity is due to injustice toward others, but many on the radical Left do.
Ken writes that we “are rejecting the benefits of immigration.” An analysis should examine both benefits and costs. Immigration has indeed benefitted the country, but it has also brought problems. Immigrants can be good or bad, productive or unproductive, assimilating or non-assimilating, law-abiding or prone to crime. A rational immigration policy should seek immigrants who benefit the country, not those who cause problems. Some on the Left, though, who view the prosperity of the United States or Western Civilization as undeserved (whether through luck or injustice) often come to believe that it is immoral to keep out anyone who seeks to immigrate. This explains the vehement opposition of congressional Democrats to any proposal to effectively secure our southern border. However, a more selective immigration policy will help preserve America’s strength and prosperity.
Modernity originated in Western Civilization. In the early 1400s, Europe was technologically inferior to China. However, the Renaissance and Reformation, the Enlightenment and constitutional government, the scientific and Industrial revolutions all worked together to propel Europe and its daughter societies ahead of the rest of the world. These fruits of progress have spread beyond Western Civilization, leading to much good around the globe. The radical Left focuses on the sins of Western Civilization and seeks to expiate the guilt they feel. Instead we should celebrate our civilization’s accomplishments. It is true that bad things have been done in our history, but overall we have been a net source for good.
Keith A. York is a Murray resident, chemist, Murray State alumnus, and political conservative independently sharing his views.
