My Republican colleagues like to brag about how many Kentuckians are changing their registration from Democrat to Republican. What they fail to tell you is that there are still more registered Democrats and Independents in our state than Republicans.
Registration course doesn’t fully explain how people vote and Kentucky Democrats must work hard to secure votes. Such an effort could determine success in close elections, like the one for governor this fall.
More interesting are some statistics released several weeks ago by the Public Religion Research Institute. According to the P.P.R.I., by 2022 white evangelicals, strong supporters of Republicans, had fallen 13.6% while those with a more progressive view of politics and religion “had surged to 26.8% of the population.” (New York Times, 5-24-23)
It has been a truism that older people vote in larger numbers. This may be changing. Catalyst, a progressive data analysis firm, reported that in the 2022 mid-terms, young voters in the Gen X (ages 43-58) Millennials (27-42), and Gen Z (11-26) demographic categories increased their turnout. Mid-tern results suggest more of them voted for Democrats.
If demographic trends favor Democrats, why do poll numbers still tend to favor Republicans?
First, poll numbers are very unstable because of poor samples, the fact that they measure only one brief moment in time, and usually reflect changeable emotions more than rational analysis.
Also, Geoffrey Layman, University of Notre Dame political scientist, told New York Times columnist Thomas Edsall that white Christians have a “sense of anxiety and threat over losing their dominant position in American society” and that Republicans led by Donald Trump, are expert in fueling that anxiety (New York Times 5-24-23) White Christians tend to vote in larger numbers and this, according to Layman, helps compensate for their smaller number in the total population.
Of course, this is the same religious group that is losing members because of their discrimination against women, something seen recently by the Southern Baptist Convention’s strident opposition to women pastors. Maybe someone should tell this group that in 2022, according to election analysts, women played a key role in some Democratic victories.
Democrats can own the future by appealing both to young people and to those who are put off by the narrow-mindedness of the many evangelical Christians, those who put their literalist and fundamentalist interpretation of the Bible ahead of the message of love and forgiveness taught by Jesus. There are also a growing group of “nones” in America, those who claim no religious interest at all. They too, along with more progressive Christians, are more attracted to Democratic policies.
To appeal to these younger voters in the Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z categories, Democratic politicians need to speak more clearly to the young who are fed up with the deception and drama of the Trump Republicans, and judgments by elders about their lifestyles and good reasonably priced medical care and a healthy planet for their children. They don’t want to listen to constant whining about Trump’s trials on our cable news shows.
President Biden has tried to respond to some of these needs of younger people by trying to forgive college debts and by addressing both the infrastructure and the climate crisis in his Inflation Reduction Act. He repeatedly asked Congress to pass reasonable legislation on immigration.
But more needs to be done. We Democrats need to engage in more pointed and positive and proactive messaging about the future.
Democratic political leaders from Kentucky to the White House should be shouting about all of America’s strengths, from our low unemployment figures to our lower gas prices and our lower inflation rate, as well as the $394 million Kentucky will receive from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including money this law provides to expand broadband in our state.
And it is time for all of us to send a message to the media by refusing to watch all the talking head TV programs that seem mesmerized by Donald Trump’s crimes, corruption and the legal problems they have caused him.
Maybe then, with the help of the young, we could begin to change the tone of American politics.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
