In a column waaaay back on March 25 (notice how times seems to stand still when we are “healthy at HOME” for two months), I expressed the hope that, since the coronavirus was not really a Democratic or Republican issue, this pandemic might be “an opportunity for us to transcend our political differences.”
Some of my liberal friends told me that I was wrong; the pain, suffering, loss of jobs and money would have the opposite effect. It might turn us even more decisively against each other as we fight over who gets what during an economic depression.
So you can imagine how pleased I was when a sensible, fair-minded Republican columnist, David Brooks of the New York Times, wrote on April 30 that my hope for an end to our current divisiveness might not be so unrealistic.
Brooks cited an ABC News/Ipsos poll in late April that reported that 98 percent of Democrats and 82 percent of Republicans supported rules for social distancing. Another Pew survey found that 89 percent of Republicans and the same percentage of Democrats supported the bipartisan federal aid packages. Another 77 percent of American adults think that more aid will be necessary.
These are impressive numbers, and they led him to cite yet another study, from a group called Beyond Conflict, that “shows that Republicans and Democrats substantially exaggerate how much the other side dislikes and disagrees with them.”
One of David Brooks’ concerns during the Trump years has been what he called “the dehumanization” caused by the deliberately divisive actions of Trump’s administration and the fact that Democrats are tempted to respond in kind.
The numbers in these recent polls led Brooks to say that “this dehumanization has always been a bit of a mirage” and further that “the pandemic has been a massive humanizing force – allowing us to see each other on a level much deeper than politics – see the fragility, the fear and the courage.” If he is correct, and I think that he is, this renewed return to our humanity is fascinating in its very hopefulness. Could this “be the start of something big,” as the old song of my childhood claimed? Could we be on the verge of an ethical, perhaps even spiritual, revival of sorts?
Might the pain of economic collapse and a world-wide pandemic actually bring us closer together, not only as Americans but, God willing, even as a world-wide community which could then be dedicated to fighting a possible extinction of the human species threatened by climate change?
Yes, I know. I should be careful not to get too far ahead of myself.
However, Americans, I am told, really did work together for the most part during the Great Depression and World War II. I was not born in time to experience this and when young, I did get a skewed account of this time from my Republican parents who hated FDR. Divisiveness isn’t new in our history, just more serious today because it is deeper and more widespread.
And now Americans are coming together again, some making masks for each other, others risking their lives as health care workers forced to watch repeated deaths in the ICU, and many of us staying home to protect each other. Dare we hope this might continue? What will it take to send the haters (Brooks calls them the “rippers”) back to their caves?
We have the summer and fall to think seriously about the kind of people we want to be and the kind of country and world in which we want to live. May the “old normal” marked by excessive selfishness and greed become a period of bad memory consigned to our history books.
It is only right to give David Brooks the last word: “If you tune in, you’ll see surprising layers of depth and vulnerability. You’ll see people hungering for The Great Reset – the idea that we have to identify 10 unifying ideas (like national service) and focus energy around them. Americans have responded with more generosity and solidarity than we had any right to expect. ... The job ahead is to make this unity last.”
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
