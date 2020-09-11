While west Kentucky is generally removed from riots and mayhem, big cities run by Democrats are delirious with anti-Trump derangement syndrome and blazing a trail of despair. In Portland, Oregon, a political sign held by a Trump supporter got him killed. Riots and violent protests have continued in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and even Louisville. Residents there are simply frightened at the prospect of getting out.
I am not surprised. The Hill, a web-based news organization, published a column by opinion contributor Buck Sexton in July calling the Democrat Party the “riot party.” Nothing appears to have changed. Nationally, “A new Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll finds 77 percent of Americans are extremely or very worried about crime in our nation’s cities, and a majority believe that local officials are not arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.” (Marc A. Thessan, Washington Post).
Biden’s advisors must sense the fear too. They have propped up their nominee and pushed him out of the basement. Their message for Biden to repeat, “it’s Trump’s fault.” But the former VP can’t blame Trump for the lawlessness in Democrat-run cities. The reality is that the Democratic Party failed to call it out and purposely made no mention of it in their August national convention.
Besides, the language of mayhem is in the air. As an example, consider Vicky Osterweil’s new book, “In Defense of Looting: A Riotous History of Uncivil Action,” released in late August. “Looting is a method of direct redistribution of wealth, from the store owners and capitalists to the poor,” she writes.
Looting, as scholar Delio Vasquez writes in “The Poor Person’s Defense of Riots,” “directly results (unless you get arrested) in your acquiring the things that you are seeking.” It is a practical, immediate form of improving life. Looting represents a material way that riots and protests help the community: by providing a way for people to solve some of the immediate problems of poverty and by creating a space for people to freely reproduce their lives rather than doing so through wage labor. Looting is an act of communal cohesion.” (Hatchette Book Group website)
Have you ever heard such? Is this America? Are you incensed yet? Blatant attempts to induce lawlessness should be met with outright rejection. This is not the passive resistance or peaceful protest rhetoric. This is outright socialist-driven anarchy with an admitted purpose of destroying capitalism and our republic.
Citizens, here and beyond, are fed up with this indwelling lawless spirit which seems just as contagious as any virus. It cannot stand, and more than ever is a significant reason the swamp of Democratic leadership needs to be purged.
Over the past several weeks I have received an overabundance of requests for Trump, McConnell, Comer and other conservatives’ yard signs. Most are really not sign people. By that, I mean in a typical election, many people are reluctant to place a sign in their yard. But now, conservatives see the world differently. They realize that, like never before, a Democratic presidency would be disastrous for our country and want a sign.
Does it strike you that all of a sudden, there’s pandemonium and chaos in the streets? Or that many mainstream media commentators seem to coordinate (or perhaps collude) with Democrat campaign operatives? If you believe that riots and looting across the country are somehow random and incidental, I have a deal on some swampland you might consider.
If Democrat leaders are willing to turn a blind eye to destruction and mayhem – defund the police, for example – what else are they willing to do if elected? (Steal it through the mail?)
If they get control of the White House, Democrats will be eager to reverse restrictions on abortion, introduced by Republicans in the past few years. Plus, implement more business regulation; increase taxes on businesses, personal income, wages, electricity, oil and gas; deemphasize private education like charter and Christian schools; raise health care costs; move to increase the number of Supreme Court justices to rebalance to court into a liberal majority; make Washington D.C. and possibly Puerto Rico into states to gain control of the Senate.
These are unbelievable times. There is much at stake in this election. Are you ready for a Trump sign in your yard?
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.