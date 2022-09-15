Over the past couple of months, I have used this space several times to talk about how to afford college education. I thought I might continue this week with an emphasis on dual credit programs. Open to all high school students, these courses allow them to earn high school and college credits at the same time — all before graduating. It is similar to dual enrollment and Advanced Placement classes, but unlike those offerings, students always receive high school credit for course work and these grades are recorded on their college transcript.

With 8.5% inflation and the national economy teetering on recession, families face higher price tags every which way they look. However, we cannot let our students’ worries about affordability stand between them and building meaningful careers. What makes this program so great is that learners can receive scholarship funds for up to 12 dual credit courses, essentially giving them the chance to earn a semester’s worth of college credit at no cost. Students can take these courses conveniently in person at their high school or college campuses, online, or a blend of the two.