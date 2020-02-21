In our first edition of this column released last month, we discussed that we would dig into the past, present and future of Kentucky’s substance abuse epidemic. Before we can understand the present and the future, we must set our gaze on the recent past.
Illicit drug use is certainly nothing new. It has been around in some form about as long as mankind. Substance abuse tends to take different forms in our culture during different eras. Beginning with the 1960s, forward, illicit drug use certainly took on an incredibly negative reputation among adult society. Many people attempted to maintain recreational use of drugs like marijuana, heroin, LSD, and many other drugs throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Later, into the ‘80s and ‘90s, drugs like cocaine and then crack cocaine became all the craze, even in many parts of Kentucky. Society and the criminal justice system largely had one opinion about drug use during this time: people using drugs were criminals; bad people that needed to be punished for their conduct. Some crude attempts at medical treatment for addiction were attempted early on in this era, but were never largely successful.
In the late ‘90s to early 2000s, a new approach to addressing drug addiction began to emerge. The question became, even if “addicts” got themselves where they are (in jail, broke, no home, etc) as a result of their own decisions, what if society helped them rather than just punishing them? Even if they could get “dry,” would it be possible to turn these “junkies” into contributing members of society? Or, were these simply lazy people who refused to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps?
In the 2000s, we took it a step further. Based on the long-standing Alcoholics Anonymous model, some places began to offer substance abuse treatment in the form of support from peers (also in recovery) and tools for learning how to modify addictive behavior. During the Ernie Fletcher administration, Kentucky made a major investment in this model. Gov. Fletcher’s administration approved the use of millions of dollars of federal tax credits to be used to build what would eventually become 14 separate men’s and women’s substance abuse centers operating on the peer-support model. A bit of a hidden gem, these facilities are now scattered across Kentucky and available to most people at an affordable cost, especially those that qualify for HUD housing. This is because HUD pays an individual’s rent for living in one of these facilities just as if they were renting an apartment.
Further, if the individual happens to be on probation or parole, the Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) pays money toward their recovery if they are in one of these 14 facilities as well. The facilities are known as Recovery Kentucky Centers and are part of the Recovery Kentucky Program overseen by Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CFHS). The program, often called R.K.C., combines CHFS and DOC resources to build and operate peer-driven treatment facilities that are very effective. However these programs typically take 6-12 months to complete, and are just the first significant step on the road to recovery. No treatment program “cures” a behavior-based disease.
However, these programs are very good at (1) sobering a person in active use so they can think rationally about recovery and life decisions, (2) providing clients the tools needed to succeed long term, if the client continues to utilize them after completing initial treatment at an RKC facility. In my role as Circuit Judge, I often require individuals to continue treatment in one of the local Intensive Outpatient Treatment programs (IOP) even after they have completed treatment at an RKC or similar long term inpatient facility. Someone who suffers from substance addiction did not develop that habit overnight, and they will not break it in just a few months simply because a judge ordered them to. The key to long term success for them is continued involvement in peer-support driven programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA), or Celebrate Recovery (CR), (a Christian peer support program for those with substance abuse disorder). These support groups are readily available in our area via weekly meetings at various locations.
If you or someone you love struggles with relying on any substance (whether the substance is obtained legally or illegally), you likely need help. If you can’t get by without taking a substance or substances that alter your cognition such as alcohol, pain medication, heroin, methamphetamine, or any number of other mind-altering substances, there are real resources finally available in our area. While we need more treatment facilities and programs, there is help. The Murray Ledger keeps a list of locations where AA meeting are held on a weekly basis. Hope Harbor and Riverwoods churches hold weekly CR, faith-based support meetings, as do others. For those in need of inpatient treatment, the following is a list of local RKC facilities nearby: (1) Centerpoint for Men in Paducah (270) 444-3640, (2) Trilogy for Women (270) 885-2902; two faith-based inpatient facilities that are not RKC facilities located in Paducah are: (1) Lifeline Ministries (270) 443-4743 & (2) Lady’s Living Free (270) 448-0961. There are many other centers available across Kentucky. For a complete listing of RKC facilities, go to www.kyhousing.org; under “Specialized Housing,” click on “Program Descriptions,” then scroll down and click on “Recovery Kentucky.”
While we have only begun the process of understanding and treating substance abuse disorder, options have improved. Beyond inpatient facilities such as the RKC facilities, there are now two separate local IOP treatment programs that utilize the peer-support model that cost very little to participate in and are available to anyone struggling with addiction: Riverwoods Recovery (270) 252-7235 and Serenity Recovery (270) 227-2650. These programs can be a great place to get started with recovery without losing your life (job, home, children, etc). Kentucky has come a long way with respect to how addiction is handled in the court system, but we have much farther to go. That does not mean someone suffering with addiction has to wait for help. Help is available now. Please call today.
If you or someone you love needs help, you’re not helping them by enabling their behavior. Get them help! It is now available, and it saves lives.
I look forward to seeing you next time At the Corner of Justice & Grace, until then Godspeed.
Jamie Jameson is the Chief Judge for Kentucky’s 42nd Circuit Court. Judge Jameson serves as Purchase Region representative to the Ky. Circuit Judge’s Association and a member of that Association’s Education Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.