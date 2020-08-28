The need for an inpatient substance abuse treatment facility that can serve as many as 100 clients at a time has been sorely needed by our local community for at least a decade. The need for such a facility has never been greater than it is today.
The court system was never designed to deal with drug addiction. As far back as the 1960s however, the justice system has been the place where addiction has come to roost. This is true for every state in the nation. The original approach was for courts to treat possession of drugs and other addiction driven behavior as it treated every other matter - as a crime to be punished. In most every jurisdiction in the land, even possession of a residual amount of drugs like cocaine or heroin have traditionally been dealt with by delivering large prison sentences of up to five years. Around 2008, this began to change across the nation. The system and laws of Kentucky made a major shift in how our courts deal with this subject in 2012 with the passage of House Bill 463, a bill that reduced punishment for drug possession related offenses and established a treatment driven approach for drug possession offenders (not traffickers).
Since the passage of House Bill 463, Kentucky courts have struggled to learn how to deal with what is essentially a behavioral and arguably medical matter. Even today, one is likely to find different methods of dealing with drug possession in all 120 counties across the Commonwealth. Why does this happen? Because addiction is the only disease or condition that almost always goes untreated until the person suffering from it faces criminal charges as a result of their addiction. Most people suffering from addiction won’t even admit that they have a problem, and certainly will not seek help or treatment on their own, almost without exception. This is where the court system comes in by default.
In my time as Circuit Judge, approximately 96% of the caseload for our court has consisted of drug-related offenses. Criminal courts across Kentucky have similar statistics. Family courts are littered with litigation involving dependency neglect and abuse actions where children are abandoned, neglected and abused by parents addicted to drugs. District courts, in every docket, handle drug possession cases and DUI’s. Managing substance abuse is the large majority of what today’s Kentucky courts do on a day-to-day basis. But judges lack resources, especially in rural areas such as ours.
In last month’s edition of this series, I discussed how local people have come together to work with my court to provide court-coordinated long-term outpatient addiction treatment. However, for many sufferers of addiction, this is just not enough. Many require long-term inpatient treatment.
Kentucky currently has some 18 inpatient facilities that courts use on a regular basis. However, with only 1800 beds available for the entire state, these programs are overrun with applications. Those being ordered to inpatient treatment often must wait weeks or months in jail to obtain an inpatient treatment bed. This is why I have been working with several individuals and organizations for more than five years to bring a court-coordinated inpatient treatment facility to our area. Efforts continue towards making this project a reality. Also, recently a former Kentucky Governor has offered considerable support that will be disclosed to the public in the coming months (stay tuned for more exciting info).
Until a large-scale inpatient facility is available in our region, I ask for your continued prayers and support in making this a reality and otherwise tackling our local drug epidemic. We can and will make a better tomorrow a reality with your support.
If you have an interest in helping bring a large-scale inpatient addiction treatment facility to our area, please call my office at 270-759-2434 for more information.
I look forward to seeing you next time “At the Corner of Justice & Grace.” Until then, Godspeed.
Jamie Jameson is the Chief Judge for Kentucky’s 42nd Circuit Court which includes Calloway and Marshall counties. Judge Jameson serves as Purchase Region representative to the Ky. Circuit Judge’s Association Legislative Committee, a member of that Association’s Education Committee, and as member of the Kentucky Judges’ Continuing Judicial Education Committee.
