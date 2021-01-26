It has now been more than a year since this series began being published. I would like to say a most sincere thank you to the Murray Ledger & Times for making this series possible. Their willingness to print this series is evidence of their commitment to our local community.
Given the one-year anniversary of this series that passed in November, I began thinking about what the title of this series is really about. When I was asked to give the series a title, I decided that, while there were so many things this series could cover, one certainly stood out: the struggle of what I and thousands of other judges across the country do every day. We decide what amount of “justice” is required, versus what amount of grace is fair but still protects the public. This is often the most difficult when dealing with crimes rooted in drug addiction. Where on the spectrum of justice and grace is the “fair” yet effective thing to do?
Our circuit, consisting of Marshall and Calloway counties, is the seventh-busiest circuit court in all of Kentucky. Ninety-six percent of everything we do in criminal cases is related to dealing with addiction, which is something the justice system was never designed to do.
Until approximately 2010, even the most progressive courts in Kentucky still treated drug addiction like any run-of-the-mill crime: it was criminal conduct to be punished. In 2010, individuals convicted of possessing even a small amount of almost any drug would commonly be sentenced to 4-10 years in prison with no mention of treatment to help stop the cycle of drug use and arrest. This “revolving door” continued for years with no success in reducing recidivism. In fact, this approach guaranteed failure; eventually, crime rates across the Commonwealth shot through the roof.
Fast forward 10 years, and Kentucky is a very different place. Behavioral adjustment via traditional concepts of behavioral psychology began to be integrated with drug treatment assistance. That approach has expanded over the last decade immensely. But, change is slow.
What is a judge in 2020 to do? When I became circuit judge, I was driven to try something different; something to provide relief. It seemed an impossible task. Then, I remembered something my dad would say: there are always two things you can do when something’s not right: do something or do nothing. After the pain I had seen and felt caused by addiction, and the joy I had witnessed in seeing hundreds achieve recovery, doing nothing was not an option. I decided to reach out to community members such as you for help. A call so many responded to. I reached out to those who were already trying to help people suffering from addiction and integrated those services into our court system. I reached out to community partners such as hospitals, and nonprofits who provided services that could assist someone trying to recover. The call was always answered, as it continues to be.
How does all of this address what the title of this series means to me? “At the Corner of Justice & Grace” is where I and many other judges stand every day; without proper resources, without proper training in non-legal matters, endlessly in search of new and effective ways to weaken the hold that drug addiction has over our community. At the same time, doing our best to ensure that criminal conduct is properly addressed so we are safe. It is a hard and fine line to walk. But, as I arrive each week at the street corner of Justice & Grace, I, and many others, decide to do something, because doing nothing is not an option.
Thank you to those who have already answered the call. I look forward to working with those yet to join the “village.”
If you or someone you love struggles with addiction, below are two programs that have been integrated into the circuit court I serve: Riverwoods Recovery 270-252-7235; Serenity Recovery 270-227-2650.
I look forward to seeing you next time At the Corner of Justice & Grace. Until then, Godspeed.
James T. Jameson is the Chief Judge for Kentucky’s 42nd Circuit Court which includes Calloway & Marshall counties. Judge Jameson serves as Purchase Region representative to the Ky. Circuit Judge’s Association Legislative Committee, a member of that Association’s Education Committee, and as member of the Kentucky Judges’ Continuing Judicial Education Committee.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
