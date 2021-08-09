Substance abuse is now the leading public health crisis (excluding COVID-19) in the opinion of many professionals, especially in Kentucky. Our community is in the middle of the action. Addiction is comparable to heart disease and cancer with respect to the risk it poses to Kentuckians’ overall health. We have no shortage of hospitals and doctors offices in our community that address most other medical conditions, but we have few programs that are designed to address addiction; even fewer that do it successfully.
So why is it that most every other type of ailment or condition has doctors that help treat them, expensive testing and forms treatment and, in most cases, even specialists that diagnose and treat them, but sufficient means to address the public health threat caused by addiction do not exist? Well, not to be cynical, but largely, it has to do with how our economy works. When it comes to providing long-term effective substance abuse treatment, such treatment is not covered by medical insurance, at least not the type of long-term treatment that has proven to be most effective and doesn’t involve impairing medications.
Eighteen facilities in Kentucky are part of a state network of inpatient recovery centers that use a very similar form of behavior-modification-based treatment for substance abuse. This network is referred to as the Recovery Kentucky Program (a/k/a RKC program). Research conducted over a nine year period by the University of Kentucky found that these programs are very successful; concluding that 85% of persons who finished treatment at an RKC program were not rearrested for at least one year, and likely much longer in many cases (the study only tracked graduates for one year after completion). No addiction treatment program that I am aware of can boast stronger results. RKC facilities, however, do not provide participants any impairing substances while in treatment. This all but eliminates the possibility of these facilities producing income because long-term substance abuse treatment that does not involve using impairing medications is not typically covered by insurance. As such, little effective treatment exists compared to the demand for it, thus increasing the number of annual overdose deaths in our area and across the nation year after year.
According to the U.S. National Vital Statistics System, more than 93,000 people died in 2020 from drug overdoses; an increase of about 29% from the year before. Kentucky ranked second in the nation with a 53.7% increase in the rate of overdose deaths, which numbered 2,104 in 2020. Those 2020 numbers represent a new record number of overdose fatalities in Kentucky. Previously, Kentucky’s all-time record was in 2017, with 1,566 deaths. Kentucky also leads the nation in rates of child abuse and neglect, with the far majority of it being linked to substance abuse and addiction by parents.
In the last year, I have personally dismissed or otherwise closed dozens of court cases due to defendants, people who were our friends and neighbors, dying from overdose and other substance abuse-related activity while their criminal cases were pending. More than once, we have lost multiple people in just one week from Marshall and Calloway counties combined.
Ask any area doctor currently practicing family medicine and they will tell you that addiction is one of the most serious public health concerns for our community. The answer to this epidemic is multifaceted, but begins with having places for those suffering with addiction to go and get sober and learn how best to stay that way. Places where people who have suffered with addiction themselves that have been properly trained are readily available to show that addiction can be defeated. But, until medical insurance providers are required to cover behavior-modification based substance abuse treatment, there is little financial reason for would-be entrepreneurs to supply treatment sufficient to meet the overwhelming demand; i.e., with no ability to make money, entrepreneurs and businesses have no financial motivation to provide substance abuse treatment. That needs to change. Next time the opportunity arises, be sure and let your senator or state representative know that behavioral-based substance abuse treatment should be required to be covered by medical insurance plans in Kentucky.
To find out more about efforts to address the addiction epidemic, please visit www.re-life.us, where you can learn more about the problem, the proven results of behavioral treatment models, and how you can help save lives in our community.
If you or someone you love struggles with addiction, below are two programs that have been integrated into the circuit court I serve that may be able to help:
Riverwoods Recovery 270- 252-7235; Serenity Recovery 270-227-2650.
Until next time, Godspeed.
Jamie Jameson is the Chief Judge for Kentucky’s 42nd Circuit Court which includes Calloway and Marshall counties. He serves as a member of the Ky. Circuit Judges’ Association’s Education Committee and as member of the Kentucky Judges’ Continuing Judicial Education Committee.
